8:08 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1300 block of T Avenue on a report of a disturbance. The people involved separated. Police determined the situation did not rise to the level of a mandatory arrest.
12:47 p.m. — A caller on the 2400 block of Riddle Road, La Grande, reported animal neglect.
1:54 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of fraud on the 1700 block of Second Street. An officer made contact and took a report.
2:23 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a residence on the 1500 block of 21st Street on a call about harassment. Police warned the subject for disorderly conduct.
2:50 p.m. — A caller on the 1500 block of 21st Street, La Grande, requested assistance for a person with mental illness. An officer responded and contacted the Center for Human Development Inc.
6:19 p.m. — La Grande police received a request for a welfare check on the 1600 block of Seventh Street. An officer responded and the subject was taken to Grande Ronde Hospital.
11:25 p.m. — A La Grande police officer was out with a vehicle at Jefferson Avenue and Fir Street and took a report for possible drug charges.
Tuesday, Dec. 13
10:04 a.m. — A caller reported someone left a dog in a car on the 2400 block of R Avenue, La Grande. An officer checked and the dog was fine.
2:37 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 300 block of Polk Avenue on a report of harassment. An officer provided options.
5:01 p.m. — A caller reported a suspicious vehicle in the area of 600 Albany Street, Elgin. The Union County Sheriff’s Office will provide an extra patrol.
6:03 p.m. — A caller reported a burglary during the weekend on the 600 block of Cedar Street, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and logged information.
7:29 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1600 block of Seventh Street on a report of harassment and counseled both parties.
10:12 p.m. — La Grande police received a call about people hanging around the employment building at 1901 Adams Ave., and one of them tried opening a door. An officer responded, found no one around and all doors were locked.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.