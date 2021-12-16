Monday, Dec. 13
2:17 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from the The Lodge at Hot Lake Springs, 66172 Highway 203, Union, of a guest who was out of control. A deputy responded and took the person to another hotel.
3:33 a.m. — A caller reported someone screaming in the area of the 1800 block of Second Street, La Grande. Officers checked the area but found no screaming.
7:14 a.m. — A caller reported an unauthorized vehicle was in a handicapped parking spot at Green Tree Apartments, 2310 Q Ave., La Grande. A parking enforcement officer responded.
7:44 a.m. — A caller reported two horses on the loose on the 700 block of East Delta Street, Union. An animal enforcement officer responded and secured the horses.
8:27 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of a sex crime.
11:13 a.m. — La Grande police received a request for a welfare check at a residence on the 100 block of Willow Street. Officers responded and found an occupant had died. Police contacted Loveland Funeral Chapel, La Grande.
1:17 p.m. — A caller reported finding a puppy on the 1000 block of Jackson Avenue, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer responded and took the dog to the animal shelter at the Blue Mountain Humane Association, La Grande.
3:54 p.m. — La Grande police on foot patrol cited a 36-year-old woman at Max Square on a Union County warrant for two counts of second-degree trespassing. Police also cited her on a new count of trespassing. About 30 minutes later, police returned to Max Square and arrested the woman for trespassing and disorderly conduct.
10:23 p.m. — A caller on the 300 block of Fourth Street, La Grande, reported a runaway. An officer made contact, and the runaway was found.
Tuesday, Dec. 14
3:20 a.m. — A caller reported bicycles that may be stolen were behind the Grande Ronde Fitness Club, 2214 Adams Ave., La Grande. An officer checked it out and found the bikes were of no value and had been there a long time.
7:07 a.m. — La Grande police received another complaint of an unauthorized vehicle in a handicapped parking spot at Green Tree Apartments, 2310 Q Ave. A parking enforcement officer responded and left a citation on the vehicle.
9:53 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Sean Michael Stanford, 24, of North Powder, for second-degree burglary and mail theft that occurred on Nov. 29.
10:11 a.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about a burglary on the 1300 block of Madison Avenue. An officer made contact and took a report.
2:52 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a request for a welfare check at a residence in North Powder. A deputy responded and found everything was fine.
4:06 p.m. — A caller reported gunshots on Otten Drive, La Grande. An officer responded and took information.
5:41 p.m. — A caller reported a train blocked Hilgard Lane, La Grande. Police notified Union Pacific Railroad.
9:59 p.m. — A caller reported suspicious circumstances at the Orchard Motel, 2206 Adams Ave., La Grande. Dispatch advised police of the call.
Recent Oregon State Police activity
Dec. 8, 5:17 p.m. — A trooper and emergency services responded to the eastbound side of Interstate 84 near milepost 244 for a crashed Chevrolet Express. State police reported the vehicle lost traction on black ice, moved across the right lane, hit the right shoulder of the road and rolled.
The driver was a 49-year old man and the passenger was a 37-year-old woman, both from Vancouver, Washington. The wreck ejected the passenger, and an ambulance took her to Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande.
Neither were wearing seat belts, according to OSP. The driver reported replacing both front seats and the vehicle’s seat belt system was not compatible with the new seats.
