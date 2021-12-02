6:52 a.m. — La Grande police conducted a welfare check on a man on the 700 block of H Avenue and gave the subject a ride home.
7:38 a.m. — A caller reported a suspicious vehicle on Standley Lane, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and found a person was taking a nap.
9:47 a.m. — A caller in the area of 75500 Robinson Road, Elgin, reported a wolf depredation.
10:01 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of a burglary at Eastern Oregon Net Inc., 216 Chestnut St.
2:56 p.m. — A caller on the 800 block of North 11th Avenue, Elgin, reported an assault. Law enforcement made contact and took information.
8:58 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1600 block of Albany Street on a report of an assault. An officer took a report.
9:06 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1100 block of O Avenue on a report of a disturbance. Police arrested a 37-year-old man on a Union County warrant.
Tuesday, Nov. 30
6:48 a.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to Blue Springs Crossing Apartments, 10801 S. Walton Road, Island City, on a report of a hit-and-run and arrested a 25-year-old man for hit-and-run.
10:03 a.m. — A caller reported an aggressive dog in the area of South Main and West Grande streets, Union. An animal enforcement officer made contact.
10:34 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the Orchard Motel, 2206 Adams Ave., on a report of a disturbance and trespassed one person.
1:50 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about burglary to storage units at La Grande Mini Storage, 1907 U Ave. An officer responded and took a request for an extra patrol.
4:44 p.m. — A caller reported livestock on the loose at South Second and West Dearborn streets, Union. An animal enforcement officer responded and resolved the situation.
6:48 p.m. — La Grande received a report of an assault on the 2700 block of Empire Drive. An officer made contact but the person did not want to pursue a case.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.