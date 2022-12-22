Monday, Dec. 19
12:06 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a transient camp on the 1600 block of Spruce Street. An officer responded and advised the person to leave by Dec. 20.
2:35 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary at Thunder RV, Island City. A deputy responded and will follow up.
4:13 p.m. — A caller on the 2200 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande, reported being followed by several cars. An officer made contact and gave options.
5:03 p.m. — A caller reported the theft of a mailbox on the 700 block of North 10th Avenue, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact.
5:26 p.m. — A caller in Imbler asked the Union County Sheriff’s Office to check on a person walking to Elgin. The caller said it was too cold.
8:04 p.m. — A La Grande resident asked to speak to an officer regarding underage texting issues. An officer made contact and gave options.
Tuesday, Dec. 20
5:54 a.m. — A caller on the 2500 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande, reported finding a generator. An officer determined it was stolen and returned it to the owner.
9:14 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle theft on the 1900 block of Alder Street, Elgin. The vehicle was recovered and a deputy arrested Nickolus James Plueard, 23, for vehicle theft.
10:09 a.m. — A caller reported a burglary at South Walton Road and Grassland Lane, Island City. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took information.
12:10 p.m. — La Grande police arrested a 17-year-old on a Union County warrant charging two counts of first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count each of second-degree sexual abuse, strangulation and recklessly endangering another person.
1:21 p.m. — A caller reported animal neglect on the 1200 block of Benton Avenue, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer made contact and took information.
7:44 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to Walmart, Island City, on a call about shoplifting. A deputy cited Gracie Marie Jones, 18, for second-degree theft, and arrested Shantel Renee Santiago, 43, for second-degree theft, first-degree criminal trespass and giving false information to a police officer. The deputy also arrested Santiago on two Umatilla County warrants — one for a probation violation and the other for failure to appear.
11:39 p.m. — A caller made a complaint about noise on the 2600 block of May Lane, La Grande. An officer made contact and provided options.
