7:09 a.m. — A caller reported the theft of a vehicle on the 200 block of North Sixth Street, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy took a report.
7:55 a.m. — A resident on the 62400 block of Fruitdale Lane, La Grande, reported a runaway. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took a report.
10:58 a.m. — A caller reported a dog bit a person on the 1800 block of G Avenue, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer made contact and took a report.
12:03 p.m. — La Grande police responded to Safeway, 2111 Adams Ave., on a report of a suspicious person. Officers counseled the subject.
12:28 p.m. — A La Grande police officer saw people on railroad tracks and warned them for trespassing.
2:23 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the Saddlebrook Estates Apartments, 303 S. 18th St., on a report of a suspicious person. An officer counseled the subject.
4:14 p.m. — La Grande received a report of fraud from a city resident. An officer made and explained options.
11:33 p.m. — A caller on the 100 block of South 20th Street, La Grande, reported two runaways. An officer responded and took a report.
Tuesday, Dec. 21
8:42 a.m. — La Grande police and medics responded to a vehicle accident on Cove Avenue.
2:57 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to a residence at Blue Springs Crossing, 10801 S. Walton Road, Island City, on a report of a disturbance and contacted mental health providers.
5:33 p.m. — La Grande police responded to Bi-Mart, 2510 Adams Ave., on a report of a disturbance and warned a person for disorderly conduct.
6:23 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2400 block of Cove Avenue on a report of gunshots. Police determined the sounds were fireworks.
6:58 p.m. — A La Grande police officer saw a dog on the loose in the road on the 2900 block of Spruce Street. The officer tried to catch the dog but was unsuccessful.
7:24 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a person yelling for help on the 1400 block of North Hall Street. An officer responded and found it was meant as a joke.
8:22 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a domestic disturbance at the Cimmaron Manor Apartments, 1904 H. Ave, and arrested one resident, Jejo Haes, 24, for domestic violence charges of fourth-degree assault and strangulation.
10:33 p.m. — A caller reported two people were in a shed at Trinity Baptist Church, 2705 Gekeler Lane, La Grande. An officer checked but did not find anyone.
