7:55 a.m. — La Grande police responded to Penn Avenue and First Street on a vehicle crash without injuries. Police cited a 42-year-old man on a Union County warrant charging failure to appear on an original charge of driving while suspended or revoked.
9:00 a.m. — A caller reported an ongoing problem with garbage cans spilling over on the 2800 block of Greenwood Street, La Grande.
11:45 a.m. — La Grande police received a call from Commercial Tire for a person who would not leave the business after being asked. The person left before police arrived.
11:48 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of an assault that occurred Dec. 23 at the Chevon Shop N’ Go. An officer made contact and explained options.
7:16 p.m. — La Grande police received a request for a welfare check on the 1900 block of H Avenue. An officer responded. The subjects were fine; they just did not have phone service.
9:24 p.m. — Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kyle Everett Banyard, 30, of Union, on a Union County warrant for tampering with a witness.
Recent Oregon State Police activity
Dec. 24
Oregon State Police at 2:09 a.m. responded to a crash of a Chevrolet Cobalt on Highway 82 near milepost 35. The driver and sole occupant, Timothy Shannon Poteat, 60, of Enterprise, suffered injuries and was taken to Wallowa Memorial Hospital. OSP subsequently cited Poteat for driving under the influence of intoxicants, violation of the basic rule (not driving for the conditions) and not driving on the right.
Dec. 25
Oregon State Police at 9:51 p.m. responded to a Ford F150 pickup that crashed on the westbound side of Highway 244 near milepost 45. OSP arrested John Daniel Litteken, 74, of Taylorville, Illinois, for driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol) and reckless driving.
