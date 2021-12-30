Sorry, an error occurred.
9:42 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 700 block of 20th Street and disposed of drug paraphernalia.
12:10 p.m. — A caller reported a disturbance in a home on the 1700 block of X Avenue, La Grande. An officer contacted both parties and explained options.
1:03 p.m. — Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of vandalism to a trash compactor at Walmart, 11619 Island Ave., Island City. A deputy made contact and took a report.
1:14 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of possible child abuse. An officer made contact and gave options.
2:49 p.m. — A caller reported animal abuse or neglect on the 300 block of 18th Street, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer responded and counseled the animal’s owner.
3:20 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a home on the 1800 block of Alder Street and took a report of a burglary.
5:12 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about a sex crime. An officer made contact and took a report.
10:29 p.m. — A La Grande police officer saw two suspicious vehicles at Pioneer Park and questioned the people in them.
5:12 a.m. — La Grande police responded to Safeway, 2111 Adams Ave., for a disturbance between a male and female. An officer resolved the situation, and the parties separated.
8:51 a.m. — A caller reported possible animal abuse on the 400 block of Fifth Street, North Powder. An animal enforcement officer made contact and will follow up.
11:08 a.m. — A caller reported a burglary at Bubbles Laundry, 2001 Adams Ave., La Grande. An officer responded and took a report.
11:48 a.m. — La Grande received a report of a suspicious person at Alliance Self Storage, 2105 East L Ave. An officer responded and talked to the subject.
12:45 p.m. — A caller reported the theft of a vehicle from the area of 49500 Highway 244, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took a report.
1:21 p.m. — La Grande received a report of a suspicious person on the 400 block of Sunset Drive. Officers responded and counseled the subject.
4:31 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a residence on the 600 block of 16th Street for a domestic disturbance. An officer took a report.
4:32 p.m. — A caller complained about a barking dog on the 1900 block of Cedar Street, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer responded and warned the dog’s owner.
6:35 p.m. — A caller reported animal abuse on the 1400 block of Madison Avenue, La Grande. Dispatchers logged the information for an animal enforcement officer.
