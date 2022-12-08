Monday, Dec. 5
10:56 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of someone hacking a Facebook account. An officer made contact and provided options.
12:48 p.m. — A caller reported a possible wolf depredation off U.S. Forest Service Road 3100. An animal enforcement officer responded and took a report.
12:50 p.m. — A caller reported a transient camp at Monroe and Island avenues, La Grande. An officer checked it out and found the camp was unoccupied.
5:19 p.m. — La Grande police and medics responded to Adams Avenue and Maple Street for a vehicle that struck a pedestrian. The person denied being injured. Police took a report.
11:01 p.m. — A La Grande police officer responded to a call about a gunshot or fireworks in the area of Columbia Street and Harrison Avenue. The officer did not find anything suspicious.
11:28 p.m. — A caller on the 1200 block of U Avenue, La Grande, reported someone threw an object against a window. Police responded but did not find anyone and provided extra patrols.
Tuesday, Dec. 6
5:27 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of a disturbance at the Orchard Motel. Police responded and took a report.
12:05 p.m. — A caller in Union reported identity theft. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and took information.
12:45 p.m. — An animal enforcement officer dealt with livestock on the 90 block of Oak Street, La Grande.
4:38 p.m. — A caller reported a transient camp on the 2300 block of Watson Road. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and warned one person.
10:56 p.m. — A resident in the area of Second Street and Jefferson Avenue, La Grande, reported an ongoing problem with a barking dog.
