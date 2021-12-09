Monday, Dec. 6
7:55 a.m. — A caller reported animal abuse on the 1600 block of Fifth Street, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer responded and counseled a person.
1:05 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a juveAnile involved in a disturbance at a residence at Grande Woods Apartments, 2005 Gekeler Lane. The parties separated prior to officer involvement. The officer made contact and logged information.
1:09 p.m. — A caller requested a welfare check on an individual in Imbler in mental or emotional duress. The Union County Sheriff’s Office sent a deputy and contacted the Center for Human Development Inc.
3:23 p.m. — A caller complained about an animal on the 1100 block of O Avenue, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer responded and counseled the owner.
4:13 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a resident in mental or emotional duress. An officer responded, and the Center for Human Development Inc. put a safety plan in place.
4:41 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1300 block of Seventh Street on a report of harassment and trespassed six juveniles.
6:56 p.m. — A caller reported possible animal cruelty on the 1600 block of L Avenue, La Grande.
7:38 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s office responded to the 200 block of North Main Street on a report of a juvenile involved in a disturbance and separated the parties involved.
9:54 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2100 block of Maple Street on a report of a domestic disturbance. The parties agreed to separate and the problem did not rise to the level of an arrest.
Tuesday, Dec. 7
5:46 a.m. — A resident on the 1200 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande, complained about a loud upstairs neighbor. An officer made contact and explained options.
9:54 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of theft of services at Riverside Park. An officer made contact and will follow up.
10:09 a.m. — Local law enforcement arrested Diana Lynn Ricker, 61, on a Union County secret indictment warrant charging driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person and third-degree assault.
2:15 p.m. — A caller reported criminal mischief on the 1100 block of Washington Avenue. Officers responded and counseled two people.
5:26 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of an abandoned vehicle at Jefferson Avenue and Fir Street. An officer responded, found the car was out of gas and resolved the situation.
6:54 p.m. — A caller reported the theft of a vehicle from a residence on the 1300 block of O Avenue, La Grande. Officers responded and attempted to find the vehicle.
7:59 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 600 block of 20th Street on a report of a suspicious person. An officer counseled one person.
Recent Oregon State Police activity
Dec. 1, 9:12 p.m. — An OSP trooper responded to a report of a crash on Highway 244 near milepost 44. The trooper saw a GMC pickup that had driven into a ditch. The driver showed multiple signs of impairment, according to state police, and the trooper arrested Bill Leo McDowell, 73, of La Grande, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.