Monday, Feb. 7
7:29 a.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about harassment involving a person who may be mentally ill. An officer made contact and explained options.
9:24 a.m. — A caller reported the theft of a vehicle from the 65000 block of Booth Lane, Cove. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and took a report.
11:38 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about a person violating a restraining order on the 600 block of North Dewey Street, Union. Deputies responded and arrested James Michael Fitzpatrick, 31, for a restraining order violation.
3:22 p.m. — La Grande police issued a correction about the Feb. 1 arrest of Caleb Austin Walker. Police reported he was cited for reckless driving and not hit-and-run. Police did not change information about the charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
3:53 p.m. — An Imbler caller reported suspicious circumstances. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and counseled the subject.
5:27 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2000 block of Fourth Street on a report of a suspicious person and resolved the situation.
11:21 p.m. — La Grande police during a field interrogation at Eighth Street and O Avenue arrested Tierra Catherine Prince, 29, on warrants for failure to appear and additional charges of initiating a false report and misuse of 911.
Tuesday, Feb. 8
3:45 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2000 block of Gekeler Lane on a complaint about people being loud. An officer counseled the subject.
11:34 a.m. — A caller on the 1200 block of Hill Street, Cove, reported a dog bit someone. An animal enforcement officer made contact and took a report.
1:27 p.m. — A caller at Grande Ronde Hospital, 900 Sunset Drive, La Grande, reported identity theft. An officer made contact and took a report.
2:42 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about a possible sex crime. An officer made contact and took a report.
4:07 p.m. — A resident on the 1200 block of Jasper Street, Cove, reported juveniles were harassing dogs. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded but did not find the juveniles.
6:21 p.m. — La Grande police arrested Terry Allen Higgins Jr., 45, on a restraining order violation.
8:42 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to a residence on the 200 block of North Main Street, Union, on a report of a disturbance between a father and son. The deputy took a report.
9:58 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1900 block of Cedar Street on a report of a disturbance involving an adult brother and sister. The siblings separated for the night.
