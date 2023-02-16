Monday, Feb. 13
10:38 a.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a dog chasing livestock on the 300 block of Church Street in Summerville. The animal enforcement officer responded and cited one individual.
12:58 p.m.: Amberjina Kron, 36, was arrested in Multnomah County on a Union County failure to appear warrant. The original charges were felon in possession of a restricted weapon and felon in possession of methamphetamine.
2:00 p.m.: La Grande police responded to the 1700 block of Claire Street on a complaint of a restraining order violation and arrested Matthew Hall, 39.
2:50 p.m.: The animal enforcement officer responded to a report of two dogs at large at 16th Street and H Avenue in La Grande. The dogs were taken to the shelter.
3:05 p.m.: La Grande police received a call about a stolen license plate on the 3200 block of Alder Street. An officer responded and took a report.
4:21 p.m.: La Grande police responded to a report of a disturbance on the 1200 block of Benton Avenue. The parties were separated and no injuries were noted.
5:06 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about careless driving at the 67000 block of Willowdale Lane in Union. A deputy responded and counseled the driver.
7:13 p.m.: La Grande police received a report of a confrontation at the U Avenue storage units. An officer made contact and logged the information.
8:39 p.m.: La Grande police received a call about found property on the 1700 block of Adams Avenue. An officer responded and the property was returned to the owner.
8:45 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a noninjury vehicle collision on the 11600 block of Island Avenue in Island City. Deputies responded and information was exchanged.
Tuesday, Feb. 14
10:34 a.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received an animal complaint on the 71100 block of Merritt Lane in Elgin. The animal enforcement officer responded and took a report.
11:18 a.m.: Remington Miller, 35, was arrested on a Union County warrant in Minidoka County, Idaho. Miller was arrested on two counts of attempted murder, unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of first-degree attempted assault, first degree criminal mischief, two counts of menacing and reckless driving.
12:13 p.m.: La Grande police received a call about a burglary at a residence on the 1600 block of Russell Avenue.
12:31 p.m.: La Grande police arrested Katelyn Davison, 27, on a probation and parole detainer on the 1600 block of Gekeler Lane.
3:34 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received an animal complaint on the 1900 block of N Avenue in La Grande. The animal enforcement officer made contact and took information.
3:58 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a minor in possession of marijuana.
6:49 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a lost puppy at Catherine Creek Lane in Union. The information was logged for the animal enforcement officer.
8:11 p.m.: La Grande police received a call about drug paraphernalia at M Avenue and Second Street. An officer made contact and options were given.
8:14 p.m.: La Grande police were called about a subject who was yelling about people under his trailer on the 2300 block of Jefferson Avenue. An officer responded and the situation was resolved.
9:13 p.m.: La Grande police responded to a call about a disturbance in the Safeway parking lot. Shawntell Leulean, 39, was arrested for fourth-degree assault, harassment and disorderly conduct.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.