Monday, Feb. 14
12:43 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2400 block of R Avenue on a complaint about a disturbance and took a report.
10:08 a.m. — A caller reported a burglary at a home on the 1800 block of 26th Street, La Grande. An officer responded and took a report.
12:13 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2400 block of Depot Street on a complaint about trespassing. Police arrested Joshua Caleb Meier, 33, for violating a restraining order.
12:23 p.m. — A caller on the 400 block of Second Street, La Grande, made a complaint about a barking dog. An animal enforcement officer made contact and explained options.
3:14 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about a motor home on the 500 block of Second Street. An officer responded and had someone move the motor home.
4:03 p.m. — An Elgin resident reported identity theft. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and explained options.
11:24 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report about a car prowler on the 700 block of North Eighth Avenue, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and found this was a case of miscommunication.
Tuesday, Feb. 15
9:06 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of possible child abuse in Island City. A deputy made contact.
9:20 a.m. — La Grande police received a request for a welfare check. An officer responded and provided assistance.
10:28 a.m. — A caller on the 500 block of F Street, North Powder, reported an aggressive dog was loose. An animal enforcement officer made contact and would provide an extra patrol.
3:37 p.m. — A caller reported cows on the loose on the 700 block of West Grande Street, Union. The cows were rounded up and owner advised.
5:14 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of vandalism to a vehicle at a residence on the 1800 block of G Avenue. An officer made contact and will follow up.
5:53 p.m. — A caller reported a child was sleeping on the sidewalk on the 700 block of North Eighth Avenue, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and the child had returned home. The deputy explained options.
6:45 p.m. — A caller made a complaint about careless four-wheelers riding on the street at North Bellwood and East Beakman streets, Union.
7:41 p.m. — Local law enforcement responded to the 2400 block of Riddle Road, La Grande, on a report of a disturbance. Police arrested Cody Lawrence Haycock, 33, of La Grande, for harassment, second-degree disorderly conduct and attempted assault on a public safety officer.
7:45 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a male in the middle of the road on Island Avenue trying to urinate on cars. An officer responded but did not find a suspect.
