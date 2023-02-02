Monday, Jan. 30
8:22 a.m.: A caller reported animal neglect at Grande Ronde Road and Coombs Loop, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer checked out the situation and will talk to the owner about the dogs barking.
11:52 a.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a domestic disturbance on the 900 block of Brooks Road, Imbler. A deputy responded and the parties separated.
1:31 p.m.: A caller reported the theft of a garbage can on the 400 block of South Gale Street, Union. A Union County sheriff’s deputy located and returned the can.
3:21 p.m.: A caller reported a disturbance on the 800 block of Third Street, North Powder. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and trespassed two people.
4:15 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a residential burglary on the 200 block of North Main Street, Union. A deputy made contact and explained options.
5:19 p.m.: A caller in Elgin reported a dog bit someone. An animal enforcement officer tried to make contact and left a message.
Tuesday, Jan. 31
1:31 p.m.: Baker County Sheriff’s Office arrested Coty Hanson, 26, on a Union County failure to appear warrant. The original charges were for resisting arrest and failure to carry or present a license.
2:03 p.m.: La Grande police received a call of an intoxicated person at Hideout Saloon. An officer responded and arrested Luke Knox, 42, for second-degree disorderly conduct.
2:53 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of two dogs at large on the 800 block of B Avenue in La Grande. The animal enforcement officer responded and the dogs were returned home.
3:55 p.m.: La Grande police responded to a call of a disturbance on University Boulevard and trespassed one suspect.
4:35 p.m.: A dog bite on the 2500 block of Cove Avenue in La Grande was reported directly to the animal enforcement officer.
4:50 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of attempted extortion on the 66100 block of Highway 203. A deputy made contact and logged the information.
6:58 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a creek flooding in Union. Union public works was advised.
8:51 p.m.: La Grande police responded to a report of a found firearm. An officer made contact and determined that it was a BB gun. The BB gun was taken as found property.
10:20 p.m.: La Grande police arrested Rachell Orvis, 40, for second-degree criminal mischief.
