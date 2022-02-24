8:40 a.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to Walmart, 11619 Island Ave., Island City, on a report of a trespass. The deputy cited a man for trespassing.
10:05 a.m. — A caller reported animal cruelty on the 600 block of Fourth Street, North Powder.
10:10 a.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the 700 block of South Second Street, Union, on a report of a juvenile disturbance. The deputy explained options.
1:51 p.m. — A caller on the 2500 block of Second Street, La Grande, reported a dog bit a person. An officer made contact and advised animal enforcement.
5:14 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to Walmart and gave a trespassing citation to the same man as earlier.
5:50 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the 200 block of South 19th Avenue, Elgin, on a report of a burglary. The deputy took a report.
6:53 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 700 block of K Avenue on a report of a suspicious vehicle. An officer counseled juveniles.
8:04 p.m. — A resident on the 62700 block of Fruitdale Lane, La Grande, reported of a mail theft. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took a report.
11 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2600 block of Island Avenue on a report of a possible car prowl. Officers counseled two in the area.
Tuesday, Feb. 22
12:25 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 200 block of Depot Street for a disturbance. Officers separated and counseled the parties and trespassed one person.
12:39 a.m. — Police responded the 2600 block of Island Avenue, La Grande, on a report of harassment and counseled the people involved.
7:49 a.m. — A caller reported animal neglect at a residence on the 600 block of Y Avenue, La Grande.
9:12 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a person who went out last night from the area of 58300 Grande Ronde Road, La Grande, to help vehicles stuck on U.S. Forest Service Road 51. A deputy located the subject and helped get several vehicles unstuck.
2:51 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about check fraud from Market Place Fresh Foods, 1912 Fourth St. An officer responded and took a report.
3:28 p.m. — A caller reported suspicious circumstances involving burning dirt at a residence at Tamarack Courts Apartments, 1613 21st St., La Grande. An officer made contact and took information.
7:41 p.m. — La Grande police recovered a firearm that was out of Umatilla County.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.