6:02 a.m. — A caller reported a suspicious vehicle at Blue Springs Crossing, 10801 S. Walton Road, Island City. Officers responded and found the occupant was taking a nap.
11:42 a.m. — A caller on the 10300 block of South Valley Avenue, La Grande, reported a restraining order violation. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded.
11:57 a.m. — Local law enforcement and other emergency services responded to Fruitdale Lane and Mount Glen Road, La Grande, for a two-vehicle accident involving injuries.
3:31 p.m. — A caller reported animal neglect on the 1800 block of Washington Avenue, La Grande.
3:42 p.m. — La Grande police conducted a welfare check at a residence on the 2100 block of Cove Avenue and requested an ambulance.
5:30 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a restraining order violation on the 2100 block of Adams Avenue. An officer made contact and took information.
7:15 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to Integrity Automotive, 10301 E. First St., Island City, on a report of harassment and counseled both parties.
Tuesday, Feb. 1
12:06 a.m. — A caller reported a vehicle at Washington Avenue and Hemlock Street, La Grande, hit another vehicle and the driver kept going. Officers responded and arrested Caleb Austin Walker, 19, of La Grande, for driving under the influence of intoxicants and hit-and-run.
8:03 a.m. — A caller on the 1100 block of Alder Street, Elgin, reported a restraining order violation. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and discussed options.
12:55 p.m. — A caller reported animal neglect on the 76400 block of Palmer Junction Road, Elgin.
4:30 p.m. — Union County sheriff’s deputies responded to the intersection of South Walton Road and Island Avenue at Walmart for a multi-vehicle accident. Tow trucks took vehicles, and the sheriff’s office took a report.
6:12 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a vehicle pileup on the 2000 block of Q Avenue and took a report.
9:41 p.m. — A resident on the 1900 block of H Avenue, La Grande, reported loud music was coming from another apartment. An officer responded and gave a warning about the city’s noise ordinance. The occupant said she would keep it down.
10:44 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1500 block of 21st Street on a report of a loud disturbance. Police gave a warning for disorderly conduct and citation for a traffic violation.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.