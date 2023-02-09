Monday, Feb. 6
9:45 a.m.: La Grande police arrested Ryan Kelty, 38, on a Walla Walla County, Washington, probation violation warrant, while he was lodged in Union County Jail.
11:19 a.m.: La Grande police received a call about a found bike on University Boulevard. An officer responded and took a report.
12:37 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received an animal complaint on the 800 block of Second Street in North Powder. The animal enforcement officer responded and took the dog into custody.
2:02 p.m.: Portland police cited Spring Willis, 23, on two Union County warrants. The first was a failure to appear warrant on original charges of reckless driving and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer. The second was a secret indictment warrant with an original charge of failure to appear.
2:12 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a dog fight at Washington and Spring avenues in La Grande. A dog bite was also reported. The animal enforcement officer responded and took information.
2:33 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office took a report from La Grande School District for a minor in possession of marijuana.
2:49 p.m.: La Grande police arrested Amy Williams, 45, on a stalking order violation.
4:56 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a dog at large who killed a cat on the 200 block of A Street in North Powder. The animal enforcement officer made contact and will follow up.
5:12 p.m.: During a field interrogation on the 2400 block of Riddle Road, La Grande police arrested Wesley Johnson, 31, on two Union County failure to appear warrants. The first was on original charges of first-degree burglary, first-degree trespass, menacing and unlawful use of a weapon. The second was on original charges of resisting arrest and second-degree trespass.
Tuesday, Feb. 7
7:56 a.m.: Union County Sheriff’s office received a call about a stolen vehicle on the 500 block of Baltimore Street in Elgin. A deputy responded and took a report.
10:53 a.m.: La Grande police were called about drug paraphernalia on the 1200 block of Adams Avenue. An officer responded to confiscate and dispose of the items.
12:46 p.m.: La Grande police arrested Shilo Polley, 38, for failure to register as a sex offender.
1:06 p.m.: La Grande police were called about drug paraphernalia on the 100 block of Adams Avenue. An officer responded to confiscate and dispose of the items.
1:42 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about a loose pig on the 1200 block of Hall Street in La Grande. The animal enforcement officer responded and searched the area but was unable to locate a pig.
3:54 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about dogs attacking sheep on the 1000 block of South Fourth Street in Union. One of the sheep had been killed. A deputy responded and took a report.
5:28 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about goats that were attacked by dogs on the 600 block of West Arch Street in Union. One of the goats was killed. A deputy responded and took information.
7:56 p.m.: La Grande police received a complaint about an unpaid taxi fare at Safeway. An officer responded but was unable to locate the subject.
11:14 p.m.: La Grande police responded to Domino’s Pizza after receiving a call of a suspicious subject in the lobby. The person threw pizza crust and was acting strange. Officers responded and the individual was trespassed.
11:17 p.m.: La Grande police received a report about a person who was sleeping in the Granada Theatre. He would not wake up and leave. An officer responded and the subject went on his way.
11:31 p.m.: La Grande police responded to a report of a male following around a transient woman at the Dollar Tree. Officers responded and determined the woman was fine. The male subject moved along.
