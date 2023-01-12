8:06 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of two loose dogs at the 1900 block of Foley Street. The animal enforcement officer responded and took the dogs to the local animal shelter.
10:07 a.m. — La Grande police were alerted to a suspicious person at Nature’s Pantry. Officers responded and trespassed the subject from the business.
10:52 a.m. — La Grande police arrested Nathan Osterloh, 37, on an Oregon State parole board warrant. The original charge was for burglary.
11:07 a.m. — Union County Sheriff’s Office received an animal complaint at the 800 block of South Main Street in Union. The animal enforcement officer made contact with the owners and the dog was retrieved.
12:37 p.m. — Union County Sheriff’s Office received a request for contact regarding suspicious circumstances at Birch Street and South 11th Avenue in Elgin. A deputy made contact with the reporting party and referred them to the Elgin ordinance officer.
6:26 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a report of a subject coming to a house at the 400 block of Sixth Street for the past few nights. The reporting party did not want the subject there. Officers responded and spoke with the subject. The subject was not trespassed.
10:38 p.m. — La Grande police arrested Michael Piggot, 25, during a traffic stop on Benton Avenue and Fourth Street. Piggot was arrested on three counts of being a felon in possession of a weapon.
Tuesday, Jan. 10
2:21 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of drug paraphernalia on Bushnell Road, La Grande. A deputy responded and confiscated the items for disposal.
7:01 p.m. — During a follow-up at the 2200 block of Alder Street, La Grande police arrested Justin Pen, 31, on a Union County parole and probation detainer.
7:10 p.m. — Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a car that ran into a pole at the 1200 block of Jasper Street in Cove. No one was injured and the situation was resolved.
7:28 p.m. — La Grande police arrested Skylar Bullard, 21, on a Union County parole and probation detainer at the 2800 block of Cherry Street.
8:18 p.m. — La Grande police arrested Glen Thibodeau, 35, on a Union County parole and probation detainer at the 1700 block of Z Avenue.
