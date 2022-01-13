8:18 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on the 600 block of Second Street, Cove, for a domestic disturbance and arrested Glen Eymard Thibodeau, 34, for a restraining order violation.
9:20 a.m. — A caller reported an injured dog on the 200 block of West Grande Street, Union. An animal enforcement officer took the dog to the vet.
10:53 a.m. — A caller reported criminal mischief on the 2500 block of Third Street, La Grande. Police made contact and will provide an extra patrol.
12:38 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint of criminal mischief on the 2200 block of Pine Street. An officer responded and took a report.
2:08 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about indecent exposure on the 200 block of East Beakman Street, Union.
6:17 p.m. — A caller reported something suspicious at Walmart, 11619 Island Ave., Island City. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and the situation appeared to be OK.
Tuesday, Jan. 11
2:25 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1500 block of Adams Avenue on a report of a disturbance. The parties separated.
9:29 a.m. — La Grande police received a complaint of criminal mischief on the 2700 block of Bearco Loop. An officer responded and will follow up.
9:31 a.m. — La Grande police responded to a residence on the 2300 block of Q Avenue on a report of an assault. An officer made contact with the subject and will follow up.
10:11 a.m. — La Grande police responded to a residence on the 1800 block of 26th Street on a report of an assault. Officers counseled the parties.
2:04 p.m. — A suspicious person came to the lobby of the local law enforcement office, 1109 K Ave., La Grande. A city police officer and Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and ended up serving the person with a restraining order.
10:37 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy removed debris from the road at milepost 4 on Highway 203, La Grande.
