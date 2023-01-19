9:15 a.m. La Grande police received a call about a bicycle theft on the 900 block of Y Avenue. An officer made contact and took a report.
10:06 a.m. La Grande police received a report of vandalism on the 1400 block of Monroe Avenue. An officer made contact and filed a report.
4:40 p.m. La Grande police arrested Kory Hubbard, 33, on three Marion County failure to appear warrants while he was lodged in Union County Jail. The three original charges were third-degree robbery and two charges of second-degree mischief.
7:24 p.m. La Grande police received a report of a pellet gun shot that broke a window at Safeway. Officers responded and a report was taken.
7:40 p.m. Union County Sheriff’s office received a call about shoplifting at Walmart in Island City. A deputy responded and was unable to locate the suspect. The sheriff’s office will follow up.
9:24 p.m. La Grande police received a report of a dog bite victim at the Grande Ronde Hospital emergency room from the 1200 block of Second Street. An officer responded and took a report.
Tuesday, Jan. 17
2:08 a.m. Union County Sheriff’s office received a report of gunshots in Union. A deputy made contact and took information.
11:23 a.m. Union County Sheriff’s office received a request for contact about an ongoing issue with dogs and livestock on the 70600 block of Valley View Road in Elgin. The animal enforcement officer made contact and explained available options. A deputy responded and the situation was resolved.
2:55 p.m. Union County Sheriff’s office arrested Devin Johnson, 42, on a parole and probation detainer and for violating a restraining order.
4:06 p.m. While responding to a call about a disturbance on the 2600 block of Island Avenue, La Grande police cited and released Rodrick Smith, 55, in lieu of lodging for reckless driving.
4:14 p.m. While following up on the 100 block of Willow Street, Union County Sheriff’s office arrested Cassandra Stellings, 29, for second-degree theft and first-degree criminal mischief.
10:56 p.m. Union County Sheriff’s office received a call about an attempted burglary at the North Powder Cafe and Lounge. A deputy made contact and extra patrols will be provided.
