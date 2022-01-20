10:07 a.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the 700 block of Hartford Street, Elgin, on a report of a domestic disturbance and separated the parties.
2:01 p.m. — A Union resident on the 400 block of South Dewey Street reported harassment. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and took information.
2:03 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1900 block of H Avenue on a complaint about a trespasser. Police counseled one male at the scene.
3:29 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 700 block of Adams Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance. Officers separated the parties.
6:18 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 100 block of Jackson Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance. Officers determined this was verbal only and separated the parties. Then police received a second report of a disturbance and arrested a 46-year-old man on a failure to appear warrant in a contempt of court case.
8:03 p.m. — A caller reported gunshots in the 2100 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded and found the sounds were probably fireworks.
Tuesday, Jan. 18
11:52 a.m. — A resident on the 200 block of Oak Street, La Grande, asked to speak to an officer about harassment. An officer responded and explained options.
3:12 p.m. — La Grande police received information about a possible assault at La Grande Middle School, 1108 Fourth St. The school resource officer attempted contact and will follow up.
3:52 p.m. — A caller reported a dog bit someone at Riverside Park, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer responded and took information. The bite did not break the skin.
4:20 p.m. — A La Grande resident reported possible credit card fraud. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and took a report.
5:09 p.m. — Local law enforcement responded to Cove Avenue and Cherry Street, La Grande, on a report of an assault. The confrontation did not rise to the level of a mandatory arrest and neither party wanted to be a victim.
8:25 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a vehicle running for two hours at South Grandview Drive and East First Street. A Union County sheriff’s deputy checked and found the driver was sleeping and waiting for a ride.
9:30 p.m. — La Grande police responded to report of someone launching fireworks on private property on the 2200 block of Fir Street. Police took a report.
9:30 p.m. — A La Grande resident reported identity theft. An officer made contact and took a report.
