11:02 a.m. Union County Sheriff’s office arrested Brazin Wellington, 27, at Fifth Street and D Street in North Powder on a probation and parole detainer.
11:15 a.m. La Grande police arrested Katrina Andrews, 43, on two failure to appear warrants. The first was out of Union County on an original charge of second-degree disorderly conduct and the second was out of Linn County on an original charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
11:41 a.m. Oregon State Police received a report of an ongoing problem with speeding in North Powder. A deputy advised on the situation.
12:37 p.m. Union County Sheriff’s Office received a request for assistance from Baker County, and a deputy responded to the 190 block of F Street in North Powder. Chad Ficek, 33, was cited in lieu of lodging on a Lane County warrant for two counts of contempt of court punitive.
2:05 p.m. La Grande police received a call about a shoplifter at Safeway. An officer responded and the items were returned. The subject was trespassed from the store.
6:21 p.m. Union County Sheriff’s Office was called about two ponies loose at Mount Glen Road and Gaertner Lane. A deputy responded and saw two horses matching the description in a field.
Tuesday, Jan. 24
8:14 a.m. During a field investigation, Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ivo Betencourt, 34, on a Sacramento County, California, failure to appear warrant. The original charges were for carrying a loaded firearm on one’s person and driving while under the influence of drugs.
11:58 a.m. La Grande police arrested John Villanueva, 35, on a Union County failure to appear warrant. The original charges were the fraudulent use of a credit card and second-degree theft.
12:29 p.m. La Grande police received a call about an ordinance code violation on the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue. An officer attempted to contact the homeowner and will follow up.
1:17 p.m. Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a sex crime in La Grande.
4:13 p.m. Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to a non-injury traffic accident at an uncontrolled intersection at Fifth Street and O Avenue. A deputy responded and took a report.
8:57 p.m. La Grande police cited Kathina Ruffner, 18, on a Union County failure to appear warrant. The original charges were for second-degree trespass.
