Monday, Jan. 24
6:12 a.m. — La Grande police assisted firefighters at a call at a residence on the 1300 block of Fifth Street.
9:03 a.m. — A caller complained about aggressive dogs on the loose on the 1300 block of W Avenue, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer secured the dogs and left a note for their owner.
10:56 a.m. — A resident on the 2700 block of L Avenue, La Grande, complained about barking dogs. An animal enforcement officer responded and counseled the dog’s owner.
11:18 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a theft of a trailer at Walmart, 11619 Island Ave., Island City. A deputy responded and will follow up.
12:40 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a burglary on the 1400 block of 21st Street.
8:28 p.m. — A caller reported a person was trying to start a fight at Benchwarmer’s Pub & Grill, 210 Depot St., La Grande. Officers responded and could not find the alleged troublemaker but trespassed other members of his party from the bar.
9:56 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to a residence on the 1000 block of Galveston Street, Elgin, for two people yelling at each other. The situation was verbal only and they resolved it for the night.
10:04 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of an assault that occurred in the afternoon on the 1400 block of Hall Street. An officer made contact and gave assistance.
11:49 p.m. — A resident on the 300 block of 20th Street reported loud music in the apartment below. An officer responded and the occupants agreed to turn down the volume.
Tuesday, Jan. 25
6:05 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of a suspicious vehicle on the 2900 block of Walnut Street. Officers responded and determined it was stolen from Pendleton.
8:40 a.m. — La Grande police received a report for a sex crime.
8:51 a.m. — A caller on the 10300 block of White Birch Lane, Island City, reported a person died. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took a report.
10:34 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary on the 800 block of North 15th Avenue, Elgin. A deputy responded and took a report.
12:24 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a possible sex crime in Union. A deputy made contact and took information.
12:59 p.m. — A caller asked La Grande police to check on the welfare of a resident at La Grande Rendezvous RV Resort, 2632 Bearco Loop. Officers responded and found the person had died.
6:06 p.m. — A caller on the 500 block of 20th Street, La Grande, reported suspicious circumstances. An officer made contact, took information and determined this was an ongoing civil dispute.
6:18 p.m. — A caller at Market Place Fresh Foods, 1912 Fourth St., La Grande, reported the theft of a cellphone. An officer made contact and took a report.
9:29 p.m. — Union County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 600 block of East Ash Street, Union, on a report of a domestic disturbance and arrested a 37-year-old man for harassment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.