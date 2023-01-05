7:58 a.m. — The La Grande police received a report of a burglary on the 61000 block of Skyline Lane. A deputy responded and will follow up.
9:56 a.m. — The La Grande police received a report of a suspicious person on the 1600 block of Sixth Street. Katrina Andrews, 43, was arrested for disorderly conduct.
11:51 a.m. — A La Grande police officer took a report of identity theft on the 1500 block of Portland Street.
3:57 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shoplifting at Walmart. The subject left on Walton Road. Deputies were unable to locate the vehicle and will follow up.
4:13 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to Imbler Elementary School for an assault that happened earlier in the day. The subject did not want to press charges.
5:26 p.m. — The La Grande police received a report of a subject causing a scene at the La Grande Inn. The subject left before an officer was dispatched.
Tuesday, Jan. 3
1:33 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an assault on the 800 block of North Second Street, Union. Deputies made contact with everyone involved. No one wanted to press charges.
8:41 a.m. — La Grande police respond to a report of a domestic disturbance on the 1100 block of W Avenue. Police arrested Ryan Nelson, 31, for second-degree disorderly conduct.
2:15 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Dalton Tanzey, 27, on a parole and probation detainer.
3:42 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a report of someone trespassing at a residence on the 2300 block of M Court. Officers arrested Jimmy Spataro Jr. for violation of a no contact release agreement.
5:21 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a possible prowler on the 1500 block of Washington Avenue. Police responded but were unable to locate anyone attempting to break in.
6:25 p.m. — Law enforcement received a report of animal abuse on the 2300 block of Adams Avenue. The animal enforcement officer was advised.
6:34 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of fraud on the 2200 block of Terra Lea Court. Officers made contact and provided options.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.