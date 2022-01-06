Sorry, an error occurred.
Monday, Jan. 3
NOTE: Disabled vehicles continued to be a common call for service.
8:08 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a tree that fell and knocked down power lines on the 300 block of South Fourth Street, Union.
8:53 a.m. — A caller reported a power line was down at East Grande and South Bellwood streets, Union
8:57 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received another report of a tree that fell in Union, this one on the 800 block of South Main Street.
1:36 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy took a report for a sex crime.
2:50 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a residence on the 2400 block of R Avenue for a domestic disturbance. Police trespassed one person at the scene.
4:50 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Rodney Dean Bartlett, 59, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
6:07 p.m. — A caller reported criminal mischief at Walmart, 11619 Island Ave., Island City. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and warned the subjects.
7:09 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to a residence on the 1000 block of Galveston Street, Elgin, on a report of a disturbance. The parties separated.
8:31 p.m. — A caller reported livestock was on the road at Pierce Road and Bond Lane, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy resolved the situation.
Tuesday, Jan. 4
11:11 a.m. — A caller on the 700 block of Alder Street, Elgin, reported a suspicious person. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and trespassed the individual.
11:47 a.m. — Local law enforcement assisted medics at a crash involving injuries at milepost 3 on Highway 82, La Grande.
2:43 p.m. — A caller reported an assault on the 1500 block of 21st Street, La Grande. An officer responded and took information.
3:37 p.m. — A caller reported an assault on the 21080 block of Maple Street, La Grande. An officer tried to make contact and left a voicemail.
6:22 p.m. — A caller on the 100 block of Aries Lane, La Grande, reported two adults and a child were knocking on doors in the neighborhood. An officer searched the area but did not find the trio.
6:39 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about child neglect. An officer took information and explained options.
8:05 p.m. — A caller reported a child was alone at Birch Street and Y Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded and returned the child to its home.
