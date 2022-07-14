9:59 a.m. — La Grande parking enforcement placed 48-hour notices on three vehicles at Third Street and X Avenue.
12:58 p.m. — Emergency services responded to 703 S. 12th St., La Grande, on a call about a fire.
8:48 p.m. — A caller reported the theft of a vehicle on the 1800 block of 26th Street, La Grande. An officer responded and took a report.
10:50 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2200 block of Adams Avenue and arrested a 19-year-old man for menacing and harassment.
Tuesday, July 12
11:17 a.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy on the 300 block of North 10th Avenue, Elgin, observed an aggressive dog at large. The deputy returned the dog and counseled the owner.
1:56 p.m. — La Grande police responded to Powell Water Manufacturing, 1621 Spruce St., on a burglary call and took a report.
7:10 p.m. — La Grande police responded to Max Square on a report of a disturbance. Officers resolved the situation.
8:13 p.m. — Union County Sheriff’s Office went to the 500 block of Fifth Street, North Powder, to follow up on a case and arrested Brazin Charles Wellington, 27, of North Powder, on a warrant for first- and second-degree theft and three counts of identity theft. The sheriff’s office also arrested Wellington on a Union County parole warrant.
9:16 p.m. — A caller on the 61000 block of Waltz Loop, Cove, reported strange lights in the sky behind Cove.
