7:33 a.m. — A caller reported a vehicle was blocking traffic on the 2700 block of Island Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded to try to find the owner.
3:42 a.m. — A La Grande resident reported identity theft. An officer made contact and explained options.
6:31 a.m. — A resident on the 300 block of Center Street, North Powder, asked to speak to a Union County sheriff’s deputy regarding an ongoing issue with barking dogs.
9:14 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a resident experiencing a mental crisis. An officer took the person to Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande.
11:07 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about subjects playing loud music from cars at the high school, 708 K Ave. An officer responded, and the music lovers headed home.
Tuesday, July 19
8:36 a.m. — A caller reported a burglary at a residence on the 70 block of North Eighth Avenue, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and took information.
10:24 a.m. — A caller reported animal neglect on the 900 block of North Cove Street, Union. An animal enforcement officer made contact.
11:17 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of a possible sex crime. An officer made contact and took a report.
7:07 p.m. — La Grande police received a call from Bud Jackson’s Eatery & Taps, 2209 Adams Ave., La Grande, on a report of someone using false identification. Officers responded and trespassed the person.
