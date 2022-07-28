10:27 a.m. — A caller reported someone littering on the 500 block of Alder Street, Cove.
3:05 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the Integrated Services Building, 1607 Gekeler Lane, on a report of possible harassment. An officer warned a person for disorderly conduct.
3:59 p.m. — A caller reported animal cruelty on the 100 block of North Seventh Avenue, Elgin.
4:49 p.m. — A La Grande resident reported vandalism to a vehicle on the 1500 block of 21st Street. An officer responded and took a report.
8:38 p.m. — La Grande police responded to Denny’s Restaurant, 2604 Island Ave., La Grande, on a call about trespassing and arrested a 26-year-old man for first-degree trespass and resisting arrest.
9:26 p.m. — La Grande police warned a homeowner on the 300 block of Fourth Street for disorderly conduct and an illegal burn.
Tuesday, July 26
5:35 a.m. — A caller reported the theft of a vehicle from the 1800 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande. Police took a report.
10:16 a.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about a disturbance and request for a welfare check at a residence on the 600 block of 18th Street. An officer responded and found the individual was fine.
3:29 p.m. — A resident on the 1900 block of Cove Avenue, La Grande, reported harassment. An officer responded and warned two people for harassment.
6:50 p.m. — Law enforcement responded to the 700 block of North Bellwood Street, Union, on a report of a domestic disturbance and separated the parties.
8:59 p.m. — A caller at GrandeScapes Nursery and Landscaping, 11001 Island Ave., Island City, reported someone walking in traffic. Law enforcement responded and arrested one person.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.