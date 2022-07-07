4:15 a.m. — A caller reported animal neglect on the 10400 area of South Valley Avenue, Island City.
1:03 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 300 block of Fourth Street on a request for contact regarding a person experiencing mentally illness. An officer took information.
2:38 p.m. — A caller on the 2500 block of Greenwood Street, La Grande, reported an aggressive dog.
5:30 p.m. — A caller on the 500 block of North 11th Avenue, Elgin, reported harassment toward dogs. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact with both parties and explained options.
8:03 p.m. — A caller reported a disturbance involving a juvenile on the 2100 block of Alder Street, La Grande. An officer made contact and took information.
8:07 p.m. — La Grande police received the first of many complaints about fireworks. This was about fireworks causing a traffic hazard on the 1000 block of Y Avenue. An officer counseled the subjects involved. Police throughout the night also warned people for setting off illegal fireworks. And at 10:40 p.m., an officer counseled juveniles who were setting off fireworks from a roof on the 1000 block of Jackson Avenue.
Tuesday, July 5
1:55 a.m. — La Grande police arrested Nyeli Jean James, 22, of Pendleton, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
11:17 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of a residential burglary on the 800 block of Second Street.
11:22 a.m. — La Grande police arrested Michael James Vanderbilt, 19, for first-degree theft and burglary.
12:08 p.m. — La Grande police arrested two 17-year-old males for first-degree theft and burglary.
1:06 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about a vehicle theft at Mid Columbia Bus Co., 1901 Jefferson Ave. An officer made contact and took a report.
2:39 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a vehicle break-in and theft on the 1600 block of Adams Avenue. Police took a report.
3:48 p.m. — A caller reported livestock were on the loose at McAlister Road and the railroad tracks, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer responded but did not find the livestock.
11:43 p.m. — A caller on the 62000 block of Fox Hill Road, La Grande, reported a person was making threats. Local law enforcement responded and arrested a 69-year-old man for menacing and trespass.
