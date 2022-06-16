Sunday, June 12
12:30 a.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about a loud party at Jakob Avenue and 18th Street. An officer responded and the subjects agreed to turn down the music.
2:25 a.m. — A caller made a complaint about a loud disturbance on the 2200 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded. Subjects moved along.
2:58 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of a possible sexual assault. An officer responded. The person did not want to be a victim.
11:39 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 400 block of Main Avenue on a report of a disturbance. The parties involved separated.
4:16 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the 120 block of East Delta Street, Union, on a report of wires hanging across the road. The deputy reported it appeared to be a TV cable and put it to the side.
4:51 p.m. — A La Grande police officer responded to the 1000 block of D Avenue on a report of a traffic hazard. The officer removed a line from the street.
4:53 p.m. — La Grande police received a report that a dog on the 100 block of Willow Street bit someone and the victim was at Grande Ronde Hospital. An officer responded and took a report.
9:35 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the 62200 block of Peacock Road, La Grande, for a civil disturbance over property. The parties were separated, and the deputy gave them options.
11:25 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2600 block of Island Avenue on a report of a possible assault. An officer will follow up.
Monday, June 13
7:07 a.m. — Local law enforcement cited a 17-year-old male for minor in possession of alcohol, fourth-degree assault and first-degree criminal mischief.
11:05 a.m. — Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of possible child neglect in Elgin. A deputy made contact and will follow up.
11:25 a.m. — Local law enforcement responded to Russell Avenue and Maple Street, La Grande, on a report of a domestic disturbance and resolved the situation.
2:49 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the first block of North Seventh Avenue, Elgin, on a call about a stolen vehicle and took a report.
3:40 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to McAlister Road and Buchanan Lane, La Grande, for a possible assault and transported the subject to a motel.
4:33 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of identity theft. An officer gave the subject options.
8:10 p.m. — A caller at Mount Glen and Leffel roads, La Grande, reported horses on the loose. A Union County sheriff’s deputy checked the area but found no horses.
9:49 p.m. — A caller reported a disturbance on the 66500 block of Gekeler Lane, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and gave a person a ride.
Tuesday, June 14
12:33 a.m. — A caller reported livestock on the loose in the area of 10800 South Walton Road, Island City. A Union County sheriff’s deputy checked but did not find the animals.
5:55 a.m. — A caller reported mules on the loose on the 10800 block of South D Street, Island City.
10:31 a.m. — Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about telephonic harassment on the 1500 block of Baltimore Street, Elgin. A deputy contacted both parties and warned each for telephonic harassment.
1:17 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a possible assault on the 2700 block of Island Avenue. An officer made contact and took information.
2:05 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a possible assault on the 900 block of Sunset Drive. An officer took a report.
3:55 p.m. — Union County Sheriff’s Office on a follow-up in the area of 10800 South Walton Road, Island City, arrested Tyrus Johnathon Riness, 18, on a Union County secret indictment warrant charging menacing, first-degree robbery, first-degree intimidation, pointing a firearm at another, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm and harassment.
4:41 p.m. — Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about possible garbage dumping in the area of 59800 Morgan Lake Road, La Grande. A deputy responded and gave a person a warning.
6:13 p.m. — A caller on the 1800 block of 26th Street, La Grande, reported a person having a mental health issue. An officer responded and resolved the situation.
8:07 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about a theft on the 1500 block of Adams Avenue. An officer responded and took a report.
