Monday, May 30
9:03 a.m. — A caller on the 300 block of South Street, La Grande, reported a mentally ill person was requesting assistance. An officer responded and explained options.
3:18 p.m. — A caller reported a disturbance involving a juvenile on the 1000 block of Jackson Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded and the parties separated.
4:48 p.m. — La Grande police received a request for officers at Safeway, 2111 Adams Ave., for someone experiencing mental illness. An officer responded and the person went to the hospital.
6:08 p.m. — A resident on the 2000 block of Q Avenue, La Grande, reported a theft from a yard. An officer took a report.
7:21 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about harassment on the 400 block of North 15th Avenue, Elgin. A deputy made contact and explained options.
10:04 p.m. — A resident on the 100 block of Willow Street, La Grande, reported harassment. An officer responded and will follow up.
Tuesday, May 31
4:23 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2300 block of Jefferson Avenue on a noise complaint. An officer made contact with the caller, but the noise had stopped. The person would will call back if it happens again.
9:46 a.m. — A caller reported animal abuse in the area of 63700 Bean Coffin Lane, Summerville.
11:08 a.m. — A caller reported finding a gun near the Wallowa River at Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and took a report.
12:34 p.m. — A caller reported a dog was in with livestock on the 1000 block of Y Avenue, La Grande.
4:33 p.m. — A resident on the 200 block of West Harrison Street, Union, made a complaint about a passing vehicle that honked its horn twice. A Union County sheriff’s deputy contacted the driver and found she honks her horn in memory of a friend who used to live there.
6:34 p.m. — A La Grande resident reported harassment over social media. An officer made contact and provided options.
8:10 p.m. — A caller on the 1000 block of North Fifth Street, Union, reported a turkey was trapped in a yard. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and resolved the situation.
9:26 p.m. — A resident on the 62000 block of Fruitdale Lane, La Grande, reported a male asked if she wanted to buy a bear liver. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and looked for the liver seller.
9:41 p.m. — A caller reported people with flashlights were breaking into a metal box at Safeway, 2111 Adams Ave., La Grande. An officer responded and found employees dealing with the can return.
11:45 p.m. — La Grande police arrested Logan Joel Anderson, 27, of La Grande, for first-degree theft and second-degree trespass.
