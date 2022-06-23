6:14 a.m. — A caller on the 1900 block of Cedar Street, La Grande, asked to speak to an officer regarding theft of services. An officer took a report.
11:30 a.m. — La Grande police responded to Max Square on a report of a person threatening self-harm. The subject refused any additional assistance.
1:53 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1200 block of X Avenue on a report of a disturbance. Officers trespassed one person.
6:07 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to Main and Jefferson streets, Union, on a call about a fight. The deputy took information.
8:57 p.m. — A caller reported a suspicious person was creating a disturbance at Safeway, 2111 Adams Ave., La Grande. Officers responded and arrested a 34-year-old man for trespass and disorderly conduct.
9:17 p.m. — A caller reported possible gunshots on the 3000 block of Blue Mountain Drive, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy checked the area but did not hear gunshots.
10:57 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a residence on the 1500 block of 21st Street on a call about a domestic disturbance but the subjects would not open the door.
11:21 p.m. — A caller reported an intoxicated male on the 1100 block of Fourth Street, La Grande. Officers responded. The male went home.
Tuesday, June 21
2:56 a.m. — A caller reported a person on the 1500 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande, was looking in cars. Local law enforcement responded but did not find any car prowler.
11:00 a.m. — Union County sheriff’s deputies responded to an Elgin residence on a report of a person in a crisis. Deputies rendered assistance.
12:53 p.m. — La Grande police conducted a welfare check on the 1000 block of Jackson Avenue and called for medical help.
6:31 p.m. — A caller reported careless drivers about 4 miles north of La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy and Oregon State Police trooper responded and counseled both parties.
7:18 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of malfunctioning crossing arms at Fir Street and Madison Avenue and notified Union Pacific Railroad.
10:17 p.m. — A resident on the 600 block of North 12th Avenue, Elgin, reported harassment. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and advised the person to call again if the subject comes back to the residence.
