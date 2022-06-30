Sunday, June 26
12:44 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2200 block of Alder Street for a domestic disturbance. The parties involved separated.
2:13 a.m. — A caller reported a disorderly subject on the 1900 block of H Avenue, La Grande. Officers responded and resolved the situation.
5:19 a.m. — Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a domestic disturbance on the 64100 block of Case Road, Cove. A deputy responded and took a report.
1:27 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a vehicle theft at Cherry Street and O Avenue. Officers responded and made an arrest.
7:05 p.m. — A caller reported possible animal abuse at Safeway, 2111 Adams Ave., La Grande. Police took information.
8:39 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the west end of Adams Avenue on a report of a juvenile disturbance. Police took a report.
9:01 p.m. — A caller on the 1500 block of Washington Avenue, La Grande, reported an assault. The caller just wanted police to document the information.
11:18 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about a noise disturbance on the 1900 block of 26th Street. An officer responded. The subjects turned down the music.
Monday, June 27
3:19 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2400 block of R Avenue on a call about a vehicle theft. An officer took a report.
10:53 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1700 block of Portland Street on a report of harassment. Police arrested a 26-year-old man for menacing.
12:31 p.m. — A caller at La Grande Inn, 2612 Island Ave., La Grande, reported the theft of fuel. An officer responded and took a report.
1:21 p.m. — A caller reported juveniles were causing a disturbance in the street at Fruitdale Lane and Leffel Road, La Grande. The youths were gone before law enforcement arrived.
2:43 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2300 block of Jefferson Avenue on a report of menacing. Police cited a 48-year-old man on a charge of menacing.
10:50 p.m. — A caller on the 1900 block of Birch Street, Elgin, made a complaint about barking dogs.
Tuesday, June 28
12:41 a.m. — La Grande police cited a 17-year-old male for furnishing alcohol to a minor and for minor in possession of alcohol.
2:46 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1800 block of 26th Street on a report of a disturbance involving juveniles. Officers resolved the situation.
6:45 a.m. — A caller on the 64800 block of Hot Lake Lane, La Grande, asked to speak to a Union County sheriff’s deputy regarding a burglary. A deputy responded and took a report.
7:40 a.m. — A resident on the 2000 block of Aries Lane, La Grande, reported an ongoing issue with barking dogs. Police took information.
10:43 a.m. — A caller at the U.S. Postal Service, 268 S. Main St., Union, reported a dog was locked in a vehicle. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and counseled the owner.
11:33 p.m. — La Grande police responded to Jakob Avenue on a call about an assault. Police took a report.
7:54 p.m. — A caller in the area of 10800 South Walton Road, Island City, reported underage drivers. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and took information. The subjects were not driving at the time.
9:55 p.m. — La Grande police on the 200 block of Depot Street arrested Tyler Scott Karr, 31, for first-degree theft, theft of services and first-degree criminal mischief.
Recent Oregon State Police activity
June 21, 12:49 a.m. — Oregon State Police arrested Brent Raymond Turner, 52, of Eugene, for driving under the influence of intoxicants. Police subsequently cited and released Turner.
