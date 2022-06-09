Monday, June 6
9:49 a.m. — A caller on the 2100 block of Second Street, La Grande, reported a theft of gas. An officer made contact and logged information.
10:49 a.m. — La Grande police received a call about a burglary at Miller’s Home Center & Lumber, 307 Greenwood St. An officer responded and took a report.
11:14 a.m. — A caller reported criminal mischief on the 65700 block of North Powder River Lane, North Power. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded, and the parties came to a civil compromise.
1:46 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about fraud from Washington Federal Bank, 1503 Washington Ave. An officer made contact and took a report.
5:20 p.m. — A resident on the 1100 block of West Birch Street, Union, reported fraud. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and took a report.
8:39 p.m. — A resident on the 2800 block of Minam Court, La Grande, reported a person was riding a loud dirt bike in the neighborhood. An officer made contact and would provide an extra patrol.
9:39 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of people on the stairs to the roof above businesses on the 1100 block of Adams Avenue. An officer checked the roof but did not find anyone there.
10:34 p.m. — A resident on the 2900 block of Third Street, La Grande, reported a person was knocking on the door. Officers checked the area but did not find anyone suspicious.
