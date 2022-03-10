6:44 a.m. — La Grande police assisted at a fire call at Eastern Oregon University, 1 University Blvd.
8:05 a.m. — A caller on the 2200 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande, asked for police to help with a person experiencing a mental issue. An officer made contact.
9:44 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2000 block of Q Avenue on a report of a person in a mental or emotional crisis. Police resolved the situation and took a report.
4:20 p.m. — La Grande police responded to Max Square on a report of a disturbance and provided options.
4:52 p.m. — La Grande police returned to Max Square on a report of two males fighting. Police trespassed both.
4:59 p.m. — La Grande police received a request to check on the welfare of a male bleeding from his hand and going through trash on the 1200 block of Jefferson Avenue. Police determined he was one of the people involved in the fight at Max Square.
6:20 p.m. — A caller reported possible child abuse on the 2300 block of Q Avenue, La Grande. An officer made contact.
6:48 p.m. — A resident on the 1900 block of Washington Avenue, La Grande, reported three aggressive dogs charged her. Police referred the matter to an animal enforcement officer.
