9:02 a.m. — Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Evann Scott Brown, 30, while he was in custody in the Union County Jail, La Grande, on a Union County warrant charging first-degree forgery, first-degree possession of a forged instrument and theft of services.
11:42 a.m. — A caller reported a large dog on the loose on the 500 block of South Main Street, Union. An animal enforcement officer responded and picked up a Great Dane.
1:45 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a theft of a vehicle from the 200 block of Chestnut Street. An officer responded and took a report.
3:13 p.m. — A caller on Cove Street, Union, reported a dog bit someone. An animal enforcement officer responded and found the bite did not break the skin.
4:59 p.m. — A resident of May Park, 2608 May Lane, La Grande, reported harassment. An officer made contact and explained options.
5:01 p.m. — A resident at Sacajawea Mobile Home Park, 2403 Riddle Road, La Grande, reported a burglary. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded but no one was in the home.
6:34 p.m. — A caller reported a deer was stuck in a fence on the 400 block of Walnut Street, La Grande. An officer responded and freed the deer.
Tuesday, March 15
5:05 a.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about telephonic harassment on the 1300 block of Z Avenue. An officer made contact and explained options for a restraining order.
7:19 a.m. — A caller reported a domestic disturbance on the 1900 block of H Avenue, La Grande. Officers responded and took a report.
3:31 p.m. — A resident on the 700 block of 18th Street, La Grande, reported a fraudulent use of a credit card. An officer made contact and explained options.
4:55 p.m. — A resident in the area of 62000 Lower Cove Road, Cove, reported mail theft and check fraud. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took a report.
5:28 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about telephonic harassment om the 1000 block of Lake Avenue. An officer made contact and took a report.
6:42 p.m. — La Grande police took a report for menacing at the La Grande skate park.
7:37 p.m. — A caller reported a deer was attacking a dog at Alder Street and Lane Avenue La Grande. An officer checked but did not find the animals.
11:39 p.m. — A caller on the 100 block of East Bryan Street, Union, made a complaint about a barking dog.
