1:04 a.m. — A caller reported a male was trying door handles on cars at Safeway, 2111 Adams Ave., La Grande. Officers responded and resolved the situation.
1:18 a.m. — A caller complained about too much noise on the 1300 block of Cherry Street, La Grande. An officer responded and advised the subject to keep the noise down.
10:01 a.m. — La Grande police took a report of fraud at Oregon Trail Trader, 2312 Adams Ave.
12:14 p.m. — La Grande police arrested Union County Jail inmate Ryan Mitchell Kelty, 37, on a Grant County warrant for two counts of first-degree burglary, vehicle theft, second-degree theft and second-degree criminal mischief.
2:34 p.m. — A caller reported child neglect in Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and resolved the situation.
2:36 p.m. — A caller reported animal neglect in the area of Palmer Junction Road, Elgin. An animal enforcement officer responded and explained options.
3:30 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 300 block of 12th Street on a report of an disturbance involving a juvenile. Officers resolved the situation.
9:17 p.m. — A caller reported gunshots in the area of Willow Elementary School, 1305 N. Willow St., La Grande. An officer responded and did not find anything suspicious.
Tuesday, March 22
7:15 a.m. — A caller complained about a transient blocking a doorway at Nature’s Pantry, 1907 Fourth St., La Grande. An officer made contact and gave options.
9:51 a.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about harassment at the Chevron station, 2706 Island Ave., La Grande. An officer made contact and resolved the situation.
10 a.m. — A caller reported a safety hazard at Fourth Street and Penn Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded and removed the hazard.
1:42 p.m. — A caller complained about careless drivers on the 2000 block of X Avenue, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and counseled the parties involved.
4:12 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about junk in a yard on the 2100 block of Fir Street. An enforcement officer will follow up.
4:06 p.m. — A caller reported a child custody dispute at a residence on the 2000 block of Gekeler Lane, La Grande. An officer responded and gave options.
9:35 p.m. — A caller in Cove reported a dog bit someone. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took a report.
