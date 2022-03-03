Monday, Feb. 28
9:09 a.m. — La Grande police responded to Cook Memorial Library, 2006 Fourth St., on a report of a drug law violation. Officers trespassed the subjects.
12:29 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 500 block of Washington Avenue on a complaint about fraud. An officer took a report.
2:26 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1000 block of Jackson Avenue on a report of juvenile disturbance. Officers counseled the parties.
4:11 p.m. — La Grande police conducted a follow-up at the address on the 500 block of Washington Avenue and arrested Jackson Gregory Beach, 29, for fraudulent use of a credit card and five counts of second-degree burglary.
5:56 p.m. — A caller reported gunshots on the 2400 block of Riddle Road, La Grande. Police determined the source of the sounds was fireworks.
8 p.m. — A caller reported a physical fight on the 2000 block of Third Street, La Grande. Officers responded, the parties separated and the matter did not rise the the level of a mandatory arrest.
10:31 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1400 block of Madison Avenue on a report of a possible trespass situation. Police arrested Terry Higgins, 45, for violating a restraining order.
11:47 p.m. — A caller complained about a noise disturbance at a residence on the 1400 block of Fourth Street, La Grande. An officer responded and counseled the subject.
Tuesday, March 1
9:05 a.m. — A resident on the 600 block of Second Street, Cove, reported fraud. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and explained options.
10:01 a.m. — A caller reported animal neglect on the 2500 block of Second Street, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer attempted contact and left a message.
12:41 p.m. — A resident on the 500 block of Fourth Street, North Powder, reported an ongoing issue with loose dogs. An animal enforcement officer made contact.
3:53 p.m. — A resident at Catherine Creek Mobile Manor, Union, reported telephonic harassment. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and explained options.
6:09 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a sex crime. An officer made contact, took a report and referred the matter to detectives.
6:54 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the area of Island and Adams avenues on a report of a driver who went through two red lights. Officers caught the driver and counseled him for his driving.
8:10 p.m. — A resident on the 1600 block of Carolyn Terrace, Elgin, reported a subject was peeping in windows and throwing things at the trailers. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took a report.
9:51 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy on the 1500 block of N Avenue, La Grande, saw someone enter a residence through a window. The deputy determined the person lived there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.