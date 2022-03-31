Monday, March 28
11:12 a.m — A caller on the 110 block of North Main Street, Union, reported harassment. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and explained options.
1:12 p.m — La Grande police received a report of mail theft on the 100 block of Polk Avenue. An officer made contact and took a report.
2:18 p.m — A caller reported animal cruelty at Fifth Street and K Avenue, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer responded and resolved the situation.
2:59 p.m — La Grande police received a report of a disturbance at Banner Bank, 2720 Island Ave. Officers responded and took a report.
3:33 p.m — A caller reported a person with mental illness on the 63300 block of Gekeler Lane, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and warned a person for disorderly conduct.
4:14 p.m — A caller reported an ongoing problem with theft on the 2400 block of Empire Drive, La Grande. An officer made contact and took information.
6:54 p.m — A caller reported someone going through mail boxes on the 62100 block of Mount Glen Road, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and arrested Gracee Leonette Shelley, 22, for attempted mail theft, second-degree trespass and mail theft.
8:44 p.m — The Moon Motel. 2116 Adams Ave., La Grande, reported someone left behind two dogs in a motel room.
9:05 p.m — A caller reported someone was looking in mail boxes near Fuller Automotive, 2301 Jefferson Ave., La Grande. An officer checked the area but found no one suspicious.
Tuesday, March 29
7:33 a.m. — A caller made a complaint about barking dogs on the 62900 block of Monroe Lane, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer warned the dog owner.
8:28 a.m. — The Union County Sheriffs Office received a complaint about a sex crime in Union. The sheriff’s office took a report for sex abuse.
9:19 a.m. — A caller reported the theft of a trailer on the 10700 block of South Walton Road, Island City.
9:51 a.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about a transient camp in the area of the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue. An officer responded and would follow up.
11:10 a.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about vandalism at Racom, 301 Cherry St., La Grande. An officer responded and logged information.
12:43 p.m. — A caller complained about aggressive dogs on the 1300 block of Penn Avenue, La Grande. An animal enforcement office responded, found the dogs were inside a residence and left a card at the property.
3:41 p.m. — La Grande police arrested Kyle Everett Banyard, 29, on a secret indictment warrant charging third-degree assault and first-degree criminal mistreatment.
6:21 p.m. — A caller reported vandalism on the 2000 block of X Avenue, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took a report.
11:35 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy and medical emergency agencies responded to the 73000 block of Gordon Creek Road, Elgin, on a report of an vehicle crash with injuries. The deputy took a report.
