8:25 a.m. — A caller at Safeway, 2111 Adams Ave., La Grande, reported a counterfeit and forgery matter. Police responded and counseled the subject.
8:35 a.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to Elgin residences for a person suffering a mental or emotional crisis. The person made a safety plan with the Center for Human Development Inc., La Grande,
9:55 a.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about a theft at Boy Scouts of America, 2301 Adams Ave. An officer responded and warned a person for theft of services.
12:44 p.m. — A caller reported animal abuse on the 500 block of East Ash Street, Union. An animal enforcement officer made contact and explained options.
4:15 p.m. — A caller reported an abandoned vehicle in front of a residence on the 500 block of North Bellwood Street, Union. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and found the vehicle had been stolen. The deputy contacted the vehicle’s owner.
6:15 p.m. — A resident on the 3100 block of Alder Street, La Grande, reported the theft of a chainsaw. An officer took a report.
8:55 p.m. — A caller reported animal cruelty on the 500 block of East Fir Street, Union.
9:48 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a residence on the 600 block of Y Avenue for a disturbance. Officers arrested a 51-year-old man on a parole and probation detainer.
Tuesday, May 10
6:08 a.m. — A caller on the 2600 block of Bearco Loop, La Grande, asked to speak to police regarding a burglary to a storage unit. An officer made contact and took a report.
8:03 a.m. — La Grande police issued the first of three case numbers for sex crime investigations.
11:29 a.m. — A caller reported possible animal neglect on the 1100 block of First Street, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer responded.
12:16 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office took a report for a sex crime in Cove.
12:49 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about a careless driver on the 1000 block of Inkwood Street, Elgin. A deputy made contact and counseled the driver.
4:09 p.m. — La Grande police received a request for assistance at Central Elementary School, 701 H Ave. A parent showed up prior to officer arrival.
5:32 p.m. — A caller on the 1200 block of Benton Avenue, La Grande, reported dogs chased her and her child. An animal enforcement officer made contact.
9:44 p.m. — Local law enforcement responded to the area of Gekeler Lane and railroad tracks on a report of a trespasser. Officers did not find anyone.
