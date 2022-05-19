Monday, May 16
8:17 a.m. — A caller reported possible animal abandonment at Island Avenue and Albany Street, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer made contact and took information.
12:03 p.m. — A resident on the 10800 block of South Walton Road requested to talk to law enforcement regarding harassment. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and explained options.
2:17 p.m. — A caller on the 2600 block of Bearco Loop, La Grande, reported a dog bite. An animal enforcement responded and took a report.
3:34 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of identity theft. An officer made contact and logged the complaint for information.
4 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of possible vandalism to a vehicle at First Street and South Main Avenue. An officer responded and found college students preparing a car for an Eastern Oregon University event.
4:55 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a residence on the 100 block of Fir Street on a report of suspicious circumstances. An officer cited a 53-year-old man for improper use of 911.
5:23 p.m. — A caller on the 1000 block of X Avenue, La Grande, reported a dog bit someone. An animal enforcement responded and took a report.
8:05 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about possible criminal mischief at the high school, 708 K Ave. An officer made contact and referred the matter to the school resource officer.
11:02 p.m. — A caller at Bimart, 2510 Adams Ave., La Grande, reported harassment and a theft. An officer responded and took information.
Tuesday, May 17
8:25 a.m. — A caller on the 1500 block of Monroe Avenue, La Grande, reported vandalism to a vehicle. An officer made contact.
11:21 a.m. — La Grande police responded to La Grande Post Acute Rehab, 91 Aries Lane, for a person refusing to leave. Officers trespassed the subject.
11:39 a.m. — A caller on the 60100 block of Highway 203, Union, made a complaint about fuel theft. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and logged the matter for information.
3:35 p.m. — A caller at La Grande Chevron Shop N’ Go, 1519 Adams Ave, La Grande, reported buying some gold jewelry that turned out not to be gold. An officer took a report.
3:36 p.m. — Staff at La Grande Middle School, 1108 Fourth St., report a suspicious male across from the school. Officers responded and counseled the person in question.
3:50 p.m. — A resident on the 600 block of M Avenue, La Grande, reported an assault that occurred May 14. An officer took a report.
10:56 p.m. — A caller reported the theft of a chop saw from the 2700 block of Ash Street, La Grande. An officer took a report.
11:58 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a resident of Thunderbird Apartments, 307 20th St., on a complaint about a person who damaged a door. Police arrested Michael Anthony Barnes, 28, for second-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest and first-degree trespass.
Wednesday, May 18
12:26 a.m. — Local law enforcement responded to Max Square, La Grande, on a complaint about menacing. Police arrested Tyrus Johnathon Riness, 18, for menacing, pointing a firearm at another, first-degree robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon and unlawful use of a weapon.
