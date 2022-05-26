Saturday, May 21
12:16 a.m. — Local law enforcement arrested Jasmin Latriece Lewis, 32, of La Grande, for second-degree child neglect, resisting arrest, eluding and reckless driving.
4:41 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1000 block of Jackson Avenue on a report of a disturbance. Officers counseled the subjects.
10:45 a.m. — La Grande police again responded to the 1000 block of Jackson Avenue on a report of a disturbance. Police warned one person for criminal mischief.
12:53 p.m. — A caller reported animal abuse on Hindman Road, Elgin. An animal enforcement officer made contact and explained options.
2:03 p.m. — La Grande police received a report about people in a gray car trying to sell gold at Ace Hardware, 2212 Island Ave., No. 290.
2:25 p.m. — A La Grande police officer responded to the 70 block of Rapid Run Loop on a report of a domestic disturbance and arrested Eric Donald Sommerville, 25, for first-degree burglary, felony strangulation, fourth-degree assault, menacing, harassment, contempt of court and interfering with making a report.
7:32 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1200 block of U Avenue on a complaint about careless driving. An officer determined this was a neighbor dispute and gave options.
9:14 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a report of a non-injury vehicle crash and arrested Judy Gay Lassley, 55, of La Grande, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Sunday, May 22
1:03 a.m. — La Grande police responded to a report of a resident in mental or emotional crisis and provided resources.
9:28 a.m. — Oregon State Police reported goats on the loose near milepost 19 on Highway 82, Imbler.
10:54 a.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about a transient camp on the 2600 block of Island Avenue. An officer made contact and took information.
11:31 a.m. — A caller on the 900 block of West Delta Street, Union, reported an assault. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and took a report.
11:55 a.m. — La Grande police respond to the 300 block of 20th Street on a complaint about noise. An officer made contact and explained options.
2:29 p.m. — La Grande police arrested Braydon Carroll, 23, of La Grande, for four counts of second-degree theft, 27 counts of third-degree theft, 22 counts of identity theft and 22 counts of fraudulent use of a credit card.
3:51 p.m. — A caller on the 1600 block of Russell Avenue, La Grande, reported a burglary and criminal mischief. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and took information.
10:09 p.m. — A resident on the 10500 block of East Fifth Street, Island City, reported harassment. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and logged information.
Monday, May 23
9:03 a.m. — A caller reported a restraining order violation in La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact.
11:40 a.m. — A resident on the 59900 block of Upper Perry Lane, La Grande, requested a deputy regarding a suspicious neighbor.
4:26 p.m. — A caller at Safeway, 2111 Adams Ave., La Grande, reported a domestic disturbance in the parking lot. Police responded and counseled the subject for disorderly conduct.
7:01 p.m. — A caller reported the theft of tires on the 1600 block of Third Street, La Grande. Officers responded and found this was a civil situation.
7:22 p.m. — A caller reported a dog bite victim on the 2300 block of Birch Street, La Grande. Police responded and took a report.
8:12 p.m. — A caller at Safeway, 2111 Adams Ave., La Grande, reported the theft of license plates. An officer made contact and took information.
8:19 p.m. — A caller reported a vehicle “tearing up public land” at Summit Road and Fox Prairie.
10:43 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a residence on the 300 block of 20th Street, La Grande, on a report of a disturbance. Offices resolved the situation.
Tuesday, May 24
9:36 a.m. — A caller reported a car hit a dog at Second Street and Cook Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded and took the dead dog to an animal shelter.
10:37 a.m. — La Grande police responded to Safeway, 2111 Adams Ave., on a report of disorderly conduct. Officers arrested one person.
11:26 a.m. — A caller asked local law enforcement how to trespass transients from a vacant commercial building at 2602 Island Ave., La Grande. An officer made contact, gave options and planned to contact the property owner about the situation.
11:57 a.m. — La Grande police responded to Spruce Street and T Avenue on a report of a subject who urinated on a private fence the previous night. An officer counseled the subject who said she would be moving her trailer.
12:29 p.m. — La Grande police responded to L Avenue and Fifth Street on a report of a disturbance. An officer warned two people for disorderly conduct.
4:33 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2200 block of Penn Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance. Police determined this was verbal and counseled the parties.
6:30 p.m. — A caller reported an assault on the 1400 block of X Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded and counseled one person.
9:37 p.m. — A caller reported animal neglect on the 11600 block of Island Avenue, La Grande.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.