Monday, May 2
6:47 a.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to a residence in the area of 68000 Hunter Road, Summerville, on a report of an out-of-control juvenile. The deputy responded counseled the youth.
10:26 a.m. — A caller reported an injured deer on the 1700 block of Conklin Road, Cove. Law enforcement responded and dispatched the deer.
2 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a request for a welfare check of a person at Walmart, 11619 Island Ave., Island City. Deputies found the person was fine.
2:45 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about a suspicious person in the area of 59900 Upper Perry Lane, La Grande. Deputies responded and found the person was fine.
5:51 p.m. — A La Grande resident on the 900 block of Lane Avenue reported a burglary. An officer responded and took a report.
8:28 p.m. — A caller on the 900 block of Third Street, North Powder, made a complaint about a homeless man. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded. The subject will leave in the morning.
8:57 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a report of a person suffering a mental or emotional crisis. Police contacted mental health services.
Tuesday, May 3
7:54 a.m. — A caller reported a donkey on the loose in the area of 70700 Highway 82, Elgin. Law enforcement contacted its owner, who took care of it.
9:16 a.m. — A caller on the 3200 block of Highway 30, La Grande, reported a dog bit someone. An animal enforcement officer took a report.
9:29 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about vandalism on the 1200 block of East Fulton Street, Union. A deputy responded and took information.
11:01 a.m. — Police received a complaint about fraud at The La Grande Inn, 2612 Island Ave., La Grande. An officer made contact and took a report.
12:15 p.m. — A caller on the 1600 block of 26th Street, La Grande, reported a large dog may have been injured. An animal enforcement officer contacted the dog’s owner.
2:38 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy warned two people for trespassing on the 300 block of Depot Street, Elgin.
7:51 p.m. — A caller reported a vehicle was causing a hazard on the 1700 block of May Lane, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded. The vehicle was out of gas but going to be moved.
10:01 p.m. — La Grande police arrested a 61-year-old La Grande man on a misdemeanor for reckless endangering and cited him for possession of methamphetamine.
11:17 p.m. — A caller reported a domestic disturbance on the 1000 block of Galveston Street, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took a report.
11:44 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to a residence in Union on a report of person suffering a mental or emotional crisis. The person was OK, and the deputy gave information about resources.
