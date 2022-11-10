10:10 a.m. — A caller asked for a welfare check on a person at a residence on the 100 block of 12th Street, La Grande. An officer responded and found the person was OK.
12:06 p.m. — La Grande police received a request regarding a transient camp on the 1600 block of Spruce Street. An officer responded and counseled the subjects, who would be on their way.
12:07 p.m. — A caller in North Powder reported identity theft.
12:45 p.m. — La Grande police received a report about dog neglect. An animal enforcement officer responded and took the dog to a shelter.
12:56 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a residence on the 300 block of 20th Street on a report of a domestic disturbance. The parties separated and police gave an individual a ride.
3:57 p.m. — A caller reported animal neglect on the 66300 block of Howell Road, Imbler.
6:25 p.m. — A caller reported a possible disturbance on the 400 block of Second Street, La Grande. Officers responded and warned the parties to keep the noise down.
Tuesday, Nov. 8
12:29 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a person with a cart near H Avenue Storage, possibly looking for somewhere to camp. An officer responded and advised the person to move along.
1:13 p.m. — A caller reported hunters trespassing on private property in the area of 66200 Hunter Road, Summerville. Union County sheriff’s deputies found the hunters and trespassed them from the property.
3:37 p.m. — A caller reported two youths in the area of 61800 Riddle Road, La Grande, looking in mailboxes and throwing things at cars. A Union County sheriff’s deputy found the subjects and counseled them.
4:06 p.m. — La Grande police arrested Tavin Ian Hurley, 31, on a Union County secret indictment warrant charging second-degree theft, third-degree theft, first-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree burglary, two counts of theft by receiving, three counts of first-degree theft and one count of first-degree aggravated theft.
