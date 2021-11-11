7:34 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of juveniles exchanging inappropriate messages. An officer made contact and explained options.
11:45 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of a possible sex crime. An officer responded and explained options.
12:23p.m. — La Grande police cited a 14-year-old male on two Union County warrants for second-degree burglary and first-degree theft and in a separate case police cited him for first-degree criminal mischief.
1:45 p.m. — A caller reported animal cruelty at a residence on the 100 block of Willow Street, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer made contact and took information.
4:11 p.m. — A La Grande-area resident reported bank fraud. A Union County sheriff’s deputy took information.
4:40 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a person who died at a residence on the 1400 block of Washington Avenue. An officer responded and took a report.
7:17 p.m. — A caller reported poaching on Mount Emily. A Union County sheriff’s deputy advised the caller to contact the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Tuesday, Nov. 9
6:21 a.m. — A caller reported a tree fell on the road on the 68500 block of Pumpkin Ridge Road, Summerville. A Union County sheriff’s deputy advised the county public works department.
7:45 a.m. — A La Grande officer assisted a person at Jackson Avenue and Spruce Street with a trampoline that was blowing away.
11:24 a.m. — La Grande police responded to a residence on the 1700 block of X Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance. An officer requested medical help for a person who was mentally ill.
1:55 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s office received a report of a sex crime in Union.
3:59 p.m. — Union County sheriff’s deputies and members of the search and rescue team responded to a report of a disabled vehicle and a person lost in the woods in the Imbler area. Rescuers found the person and provided housing for the night.
4:45 p.m. — La Grande police returned to the residence on the 1700 block of X Avenue on a report of a person suffering mental illness. The person was taken to Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande.
11:32 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the Hideout Saloon, 219 Fir St., on a report of a fight. An officer resolved the situation.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.