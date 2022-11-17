12:53 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2200 block of Cove Avenue on a report of teens picking up rocks and possibly attempting to throw them at a building. An officer found the teens, determined there was not a crime and counseled them on curfew laws.
1:19 p.m. — A caller on Lost Middle Road, Elgin, reported losing a gun. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact.
3:34 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report about a vehicle stuck in snow on Canyon View Lane, Elgin. A deputy made contact and gave options for towing.
6:52 p.m. — A caller asked for a Union County sheriff’s deputy to contact a 12-year-old who was having a hard time. The deputy spoke to the youth.
8:31 p.m. — A caller in the area of the 200 block of Washington Avenue, La Grande, reported someone screaming. An officer checked but did not find anyone screaming.
9:35 p.m. — A caller reported a female was stopping cars at Washington Avenue and Balm Street, La Grande. An officer searched the area but did not find the female.
Tuesday, Nov. 15
10:12 a.m. — A caller reported possible neglect of a horse at Patton and Church streets, Summerville. An animal enforcement officer made contact, took information and will follow up.
11:33 a.m. — A caller asked for a welfare check on a person on the 10800 block of South Walton Road, Island City. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and found the person to be OK.
5:24 p.m. — A La Grande officer made contact on a report of a burglary that happened during the weekend on the 800 block of 15th Street and on mail theft on Nov. 15. Police cited a 15-year-old boy for second-degree trespass and attempted mail theft.
5:36 p.m. — A caller on the 200 block of East Hickory Street, Union, reported a dog bit someone. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and took a report.
7:29 p.m. — Local law enforcement received a 911 call from the 3200 block of Columbia Street, La Grande. An officer responded and found it was a child playing with a phone.
