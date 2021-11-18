Monday, Nov. 15
6:36 a.m. — A caller reported a deer tangled in tree branches on the 1900 block of Linda Lane, La Grande. An officer responded and freed the deer unharmed.
7:02 a.m. — An Oregon State Police trooper stopped a speeding Honda Civic heading west on Interstate 84 near milepost 259 and arrested the driver, Kevan Cunningham, 33, for felony driving with a suspended license. The trooper took Cunningham to the Union County Jail, La Grande, where law enforcement cited and released him due to COVID-19 restrictions.
7:09 a.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the Island City Market & Deli, 10101 W. First St., in Island City, on a report of a disorderly person. The deputy arrested a 26-year-old man for second-degree trespass.
11:30 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1100 block of South First Street on a report of a domestic disturbance. Officers arrested Nathan Jeffrey Sherman, 43, of La Grande, for felony domestic violence assault, strangulation and interfering with making a report.
12:18 p.m. — A caller reported a transient camp at Alder Street and Palmer Avenue, La Grande. An officer checked the site and determined this was just trash.
4:51 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a request in the area of 59100 McIntyre Road, Union, about laws regarding videoing. A deputy made contact and explained options.
5:08 p.m. — A caller reported a domestic disturbance on the 1300 block of Beverly Terrace, Elgin. Union County sheriff’s deputies responded and separated the parties.
8:03 p.m. — A caller reported fencing blew into the road on the 500 block of South Main Street, Union. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and removed the hazard.
10:12 p.m. — A La Grande police officer responded to Second Street and Lane Avenue and removed a hazard from the road.
10:44 p.m. — A caller reported gunshots in the area of 10200 West Fourth Street, Island City. An Oregon State Police trooper responded and did not find any gunshots or evidence of shooting.
Tuesday, Nov. 16
4:03 a.m. — La Grande police responded to a residence at the Sundowner Mobile Park, 1806 26th St., on a report of a fight. The victim, however, did not want to pursue a case. Police trespassed a 30-year-old woman and cited her for failure to appear on a Klamath County warrant.
7:44 a.m. — A caller at Market Place Fresh Foods, 1912 Fourth St., La Grande, reported a transient camping. Officers responded and trespassed the person.
8:11 a.m. — La Grande police responded to Riverside Park on a report of a homeless camp and trespassed a person.
8:23 a.m. — Union County sheriff’s deputies responded to Gekeler Lane and Godley Road, La Grande, on a report of a domestic disturbance and separated the parties.
9:34 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of a hold-up alarm at Community Bank, 2313 Adams Ave. An employee set off the alarm in error.
1:56 p.m. — A caller reported possible animal abuse in the area of Blackhawk Trail Lane and Mount Glen Road, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer made contact and will follow up.
2:06 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of harassment at a residence on the 2300 block of Q Avenue. An officer responded and resolved the situation.
4:20 p.m. — A caller reported a burglary on the 2600 block of Bearco Loop, La Grande. An officer responded and took a report.
6:50 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to an Elgin residence on a report of a person in mental or emotional duress. The deputy explained options.
7:52 p.m. — A resident on the 10800 block of South Walton Road, La Grande, reported suspicious people were on the front porch. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded but no one was on the porch. The deputy explained options to the caller.
Recent Oregon State Police activity
Nov. 11, 3:38 p.m. — An OSP trooper responded to a report of a hunting violation on Fox Hill Road near La Grande. The trooper subsequently cited Keith Wayne Chandler, 48, of La Grande, for lending, borrowing or selling a big game tag and for hunting in a prohibited area. The trooper also cited Rachelle Leann Chandler, 26, of La Grande, for lending, borrowing or selling a big game tag. Additionally, the trooper seized their guns and issued a warnings to two others in the party.
