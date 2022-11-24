Sunday, Nov. 20
2:45 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the Short Stop Xtreme, 1709 Gekeler Lane, on a report of a burglary. Officers trespassed one person.
10:34 a.m. — A caller on the 1100 block of Division Street, Elgin, asked for law enforcement contact regarding vandalism. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and took information.
10:36 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of a loud noise on the 2000 block of Second Street. An officer responded and notified the property owner.
11:58 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1600 block of Albany Street on a report of a domestic disturbance. Officers counseled the parties involved.
3:17 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a complaint about a trespasser on the 1800 block of Adams Avenue. Police arrested a 21-year-old woman on three warrants for failure to appear.
11:16 p.m. — A caller reported a domestic disturbance on the 2100 block of Maple Street, La Grande. Offices responded and determined this was a civil issue.
Monday, Nov. 21
8:35 a.m. — A caller asked for assistance with feral cats in the area of 63900 McDonald Lane, La Grande.
1:04 p.m. — A caller reported an aggressive dog on the 2900 block of Third Street, La Grande. An officer responded and took the dog to a shelter.
5:31 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a report of an individual experiencing a mental or emotional crisis. Officers determined the person was OK.
9:04 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of suspicious circumstances on the 800 block of North Second Street, Union. A sheriff’s deputy responded and found the people were leaving,
Tuesday, Nov. 22
8:08 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of a sex crime.
8:19 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a sex crime in Union.
12:26 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 3000 block of Q Avenue on a call about arson. Police took a report.
12:55 p.m. — A caller reported a wolf depredation off Highway 23 near milepost 20, Medical Springs. An animal enforcement officer responded and took information.
10 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about a disturbance on the 1500 block of Adams Avenue. An officer responded and warned one person.
11:15 p.m. — A La Grande police officer spotted a disabled vehicle at Island Avenue and Interstate 84. The officer then determined it was stolen out of Tacoma, Washington. Police arrested Silao J. Uti, 28, for vehicle theft.
