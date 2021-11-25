Monday, Nov. 22
1:16 a.m. — Oregon State Police responded to the eastbound side of Interstate 84 near milepost for a Ford Expedition that struck a bull elk. The SUV had a driver and four passengers, but no one was injured. The driver reported going 65-70 mph in the slow lane when the vehicle struck the elk. The driver pulled over and called for assistance. A semitrailer also struck the elk, but that driver kept going.
6:29 a.m. — A 22-year-old man driving a Chevrolet Spark east on Highway 82 struck an elk near milepoint 11.5. The elk ran onto the freeway, according to Oregon State Police, and the driver was not able to avoid a collision. The driver was not injured.
6:53 a.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to a residence on the 62400 block of Fruitdale Lane, La Grande, on a report of a domestic disturbance. The situation was verbal only.
11:13 a.m. — A caller reported an aggressive dog at large on the 10100 block of East Third Street, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer searched but did not find the dog.
2:17 p.m. — A caller reported the possible theft of a vehicle from the 500 block of North 10th Avenue, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and took information.
3:14 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a juvenile causing a disturbance on the 2500 block of May Lane. The juvenile left and the caller canceled the need for police.
4:56 p.m. — La Grande police responded to Safeway, 2111 Adams Ave., on a report of an intoxicated male. Police warned the person for disorderly conduct.
7:14 p.m. — A caller reported suspicious circumstances on the 2300 block of Jefferson Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded and explained options.
9:41 p.m. — A 41-year-old La Grande woman crashed into a light pole in the parking lot at Walmart, 11619 Island Ave., Island City, after leaving Panda Express. Oregon State Police reported she failed to see the yellow light pole because a pillar created a blind spot. The woman was not wearing her seat belt and struck her head on the steering wheel of her Chevrolet Silverado pickup. She told police while the airbag deployment light was on and she smelled “gun smoke” the airbag did not deploy. State police reported the trooper did not take “enforcement action” against her for not wearing a seat belt because the crash occurred on premises open to the public.
Tuesday, Nov. 23
8:45 a.m. — La Grande police responded to Safeway, 2111 Adams Ave., on a report of someone finding drug paraphernalia. An officer disposed of the item.
9:49 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the Riveria Activity Center, 2609 N. Second St., on a report of a suspicious subject. Officers warned one person for disorderly conduct.
10:05 a.m. — A resident on Anson Road, La Grande, reported trespassing. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took a report for hit-and-run with property damage.
10:52 a.m. — La Grande police responded to South 20th Street and Gekeler Lane on a two-vehicle crash.
1:26 p.m. — A caller reported goats on the loose in the area of 62700 Buchanan Lane, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer made contact and resolved the situation.
2:41 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to Elgin High School, 1400 Birch St., on a complaint about a drug law violation. The deputy cited one juvenile.
4:04 p.m. — La Grande police responded to La Grande Quick Print, 1405 Jefferson Ave., on a report of a disturbance. Police warned people for disorderly conduct.
8:55 p.m. — A caller at a residence on the 2000 block of Gekeler Lane, La Grande, reported a male was there and would not leave. Police responded, found the parties were arguing and would separate for the night.
11:30 p.m. — La Grande police arrested Brian Scott Straub, 32, of Enterprise, on nine warrants: a State Parole Board warrant for violating parole; and warrants for failure to appear: two in Union County; one each from Clackamas County, Molalla Municipal Court and Wasco County; and three from Hood River County.
