12:26 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of indecent exposure on the 700 block of 20th Street. An officer responded and took a report.
2:25 p.m. — A caller reported a dog at large went after a mail carrier on the 1200 block of M Avenue, La Grande.
3:47 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a transient camp between the Union County Senior Center and Social Security Office. An officer responded and tressaped the camper, who cleaned up her camp.
9:19 p.m. — Local law enforcement responded to the 600 block of M Avenue on a report of a disturbance involving numerous people. Police arrested a 19-year-old man for second-degree disorderly conduct.
9:45 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 67200 block of Brooks Road, Imbler, on a report of trespassers at an unoccupied residence. A deputy counseled nine subjects for trespass on the property, which has 14 No Trespassing signs.
Tuesday, Nov. 1
5:15 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 200 block of Spruce Street on a report of a disturbance. An officer provided rides to people involved.
7:05 a.m. — A caller reported the theft of a vehicle from the 1200 block of Walnut Street, La Grande. An officer responded and took a report.
9:59 a.m. — A caller on the 800 block of North Second Street, Union, reported a dog bit someone. An animal enforcement officer made contact.
12:56 p.m. — A caller asked the Union County Sheriff’s Office to make a welfare check at a residence in Elgin for a possibly unsafe situation. A deputy made the check and found the situation was fine.
6:22 p.m. La Grande police responded to the 600 block of 12th Street on a call about a domestic disturbance. Officers arrested Ryan Fredrick Wolf, 37, of La Grande, for domestic violence assault.
