Monday, Nov. 1
12:01 a.m. — A caller complained about loud noise on the 1900 block of Z Avenue, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact, and the homeowner agreed to turn down the music.
7:17 a.m. — La Grande police responded to a residence on the 1900 block of H Avenue for a domestic disturbance and separated the parties.
8:05 a.m. — La Grande police returned to the same residence on H Avenue for a domestic disturbance. Officers determined the parties were arguing.
8:29 a.m. — A caller reported a domestic disturbance at a residence on the 200 block of North Main Street, Union. A Union County sheriff’s deputy separated and counseld the parties.
10:30 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the Hideout Saloon, 219 Fir St., on a report of a burglary and took a report.
11:13 a.m. — A caller reported a burglary at a residence on the 75600 block of Palmer Junction Road, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and took a report.
2:09 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about possible identity theft at Walmart, 11619 Island Ave., Island City. A deputy made contact and took a report.
7:25 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the area of 70200 Summerville Road, Summerville, on a report of suspicious circumstances and trespassed one person.
9:52 p.m. — A caller reported an intoxicated person at the Flying J Travel Center, 63276 Highway 203, La Grande. Union County sheriff’s deputies responded and found the situation was OK.
Tuesday, Nov. 2
10:04 a.m. — La Grande police responded to a call about a theft on the 800 block of C Avenue. Police cited a 25-year-old man for theft.
12:11 p.m. — An Elgin resident on the 69200 block of Roulet Loop reported harassment. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact with the two parties involved and advised them to leave each other alone.
12:33 p.m. — A resident on the 2800 block of Spruce Street, La Grande, complained about a neighborhood disagreement. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and counseled the parties.
1:53 p.m. — A caller reported a possible restraining order violation on the 62600 block of Booth Lane, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and took information.
2:44 p.m. — A caller reported child neglect at a residence in Union. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and explained options.
7:21 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a request for assistance regarding a lost person in the area of North Darr Road, Elgin. A deputy responded and gave assistance.
8:14 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the Chevron Food Mart, 1519 Adams Ave., on a report of a person experiencing a mental crisis. Police also contacted the Center for Human Development.
